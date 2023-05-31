Armie Hammer Will Not Face Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles Case

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will not be charging Armie Hammer with sexual assault. Following a two-year investigation stemming from sexual assault allegations made against the embattled actor in 2021, the L.A. County DA's office said Wednesday that he will not be facing charges.

"Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime. As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt," Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of Communications for DA George Gascon, said in the statement.

Unable to determine that a non-consensual, forced sexual encounter occurred, Blacknell said the DA's office could not prove the case against the Call Me By Your Name star.

"We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services," the statement continued. "Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Los Angeles police launched an investigation against Hammer in May 2021, after a woman, who only identified herself as Effie, came forward, via attorney Gloria Allred, with public allegations that she was victimized by The Social Network actor in April 2017.

In a press statement at the time, Effie made several allegations of sexual assault and abuse.

"He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually," she claimed in her statement. "I thought that he was going to kill me."

Hammer's attorney denied her claims in full, telling ET in a statement at the time, "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie's] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve."

Following Wednesday's announcement, Hammer took to Instagram to share his gratitude toward the DA's office for conducting a thorough investigation. With this behind him, the 36-year-old actor said he hopes to begin the "long" and "difficult" process of putting his life back together now that his name has been cleared.

"I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed," Hammer wrote, marking the first time he's spoken out about the allegations since February. "I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life together now that my name is cleared."

He added in the caption, "I would like to say a very special thank you to all of the people who have helped me get through this time. Onwards and upwards."

In addition to costing him his marriage with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, the allegations caused Hammer to lose several high-profile gigs, including Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins and the Broadway production of The Minutes. Months prior, he was involved in a scandal over social media direct messages, in which he allegedly described graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism.

That scandal would also see Hammer lose more work -- namely a starring role opposite Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding and the Paramount+ making-of The Godfather limited series The Offer. He also was dropped by talent agency WME in early February 2021.

