Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Car Crash in Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident in the Los Angeles area on Friday afternoon.

The 74-year-old actor and former California Governor's SUV rolled up onto a Prius and continued to roll, per CBS Los Angeles. According to the outlet, Schwarzenegger was not injured but one person was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. ET has reached out to Schwarzenegger for comment.

Per CBS LA, the Los Angeles Police Department report explained that the actor was driving his Yukon SUV "near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, when a collision occurred with a red Prius making a u-turn as he continued through a ‘red arrow’ signal to turn left." The report states that his car "rolled up onto the top of the Prius and continued to roll, ending up hitting a Porsche Cayenne and another vehicle that were waiting for the light to change as well." Schwarzenegger's airbags deployed, the report states.

As of now, no drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident, the outlet reports. No citations or arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation. In photos obtained by TMZ, who was first to report the accident, Schwarzenegger is seen uninjured and standing next to the collision.

