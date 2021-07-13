Arrest Warrant Issued for Kyle Massey After He Misses Court Appearance

Kyle Massey failed to appear at his hearing on Monday in Washington, and now has a warrant out for his arrest.

King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office told ET in a statement that "a judge has signed a $100,000 warrant for his arrest."

Kyle's attorney, Lee A. Hutton, III, told TMZ that he has made several phone calls to the King County DA's office and has yet to get a response back. In a statement to ET, however, the prosecuting attorney says they have "complied with Washington State law regarding notice for Mr. Massey."

"The summons for Mr. Massey was handled by the Department of Judicial Administration, part of the Office of the Superior Court Clerk. That’s separate from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and that’s standard operating procedure. The prosecutor of record does not have any correspondences from any attorney claiming to represent Mr. Massey, which are passed along by the front office when received," reads the statement. "That prosecutor is listed in the public court documents. Further, Mr. Massey, nor any representatives of him, have filed anything in the Court docket. It is possible that Mr. Massey’s attorney is calling the wrong office. It's also worth noting that Mr. Massey previously acknowledged the filing of the case in past media articles since the first arraignment date, which also included today’s new arraignment date. There’s no misrepresentation here. Quite simply, Mr. Massey did not appear in court."

In court docs filed on June 14, in King County, Washington, Massey was charged with sending explicit content to a minor. The 29-year-old actor, known for his role in That's So Raven, faces one count of immoral communication with a minor.

Massey was initially scheduled to appear for an arraignment on June 28 in King County Criminal Court, but failed to show. At the time, the court did not issue a warrant for his arrest because they didn't find it necessary for public safety. His arraignment was rescheduled to July 12 in the same court, but he again failed to show, and an arrest warrant was then issued.

As for the allegations against him, Massey's attorney, told ET in a statement last month that these claims are extortive.

“It is unfortunately that Kyle Massey had to learn through the media yesterday that the 2019 allegations have resurfaced in the State of Washington a year after their dismissal. Massey claims that the allegations then and now are extortive. The statements made to the police regarding the accuser’s own counsel’s advice seem peculiar tearing away the veracity from the stale allegations," says Hutton. "The accusers in no hidden agenda attempt to use the Washington courts as a platform for revenge after losing the civil matter. Indeed, California counsel withdrew from representation from the accuser leaving us to conclude that he was not willing to make misrepresentations to the court. The Washington matter is already showing problematic signs. Massey was never properly served or notified as represented to the court and the pleadings are procedurally and substantively deficient on its face. Massey intends to aggressively defend these accusations again and will seek civil damages from those that refuse to hear the facts. We plan to seek an early dismissal finally putting this bad behavior to rest.”

ET previously reported in 2019 that Massey was sued by a 13-year-old girl for intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence per se (harmful matter sent with intent of seduction of a minor), negligence per se (attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor) and negligence per se (annoying or molesting a minor).

At the time, Massey denied allegations leveled against him, saying in a statement released to ET via his attorney, "No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct."

The actor added that he retained the services of his attorney, Hutton, to "guide my family and me through the process and I ask my fans and the general public not to jump to conclusions based on the allegations alone but reserve judgment until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations baseless."

The teenage plaintiff, who remains anonymous in the court documents, claimed that she and her mom met Massey in 2009, when she was just four. She said Massey maintained contact with her over the following years.

The lawsuit claimed that Massey contacted the girl's mother to invite the girl to stay with him and his girlfriend in Los Angeles, so he could help her find an agent. After that, the girl alleged that Massey started to send her sexually explicit texts, images and videos. The lawsuit stated that the girl was seeking damages of at least $1.5 million.

Meanwhile in a video shared this week, Massey's mother, Angel, spoke out about his felony charge, claiming that the family was attempting to "extort" them. She noted that the news was old and claimed she "respectfully told" the family that they would "take our chances with the justice system."

"We did that in California and she took the same accusations, same news to take to Seattle and we're doing the same thing," she added.

