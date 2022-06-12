'Arrow's Stephen Amell and Wife Welcome Second Child

Stephen Amell is a father of two after he and his wife, Cassandra Jean, quietly welcomed a baby girl. According to multiple reports, Jean gave birth in Los Angeles, to their second child, last month.

TMZ, who was first report the news, revealed that the couple, who are already parents to eight-year-old daughter, Maverick Alexandra, named the newborn, Bowen.

Always a proud papa, Amell has never been shy speaking about his family or his eldest daughter. Back in 2018, Amell told ET's Cassie DiLaura that the then 5-year-old may be following in the Amell family footsteps with a future in Hollywood.

"My daughter's actually just been doing a production of Annie," Amell said at the time."I like doing things for her that she enjoys doing. I took her to soccer, and she wouldn't listen to the coach 'cause she was busy twirling and dancing. We figured we'd try it out."

He continued, "And it was a production of a company called Gray Studios, and they try to make it like a professional production, which is incredible, because she's five, but she really cared a lot about it and was excited for it."

As for any advice he had for his daughter about entering the biz, Amell said he told his daughter to focus more on herself and less on the other actors on-stage.

"When I saw her on-stage, I noticed that she was looking to other castmates to sort of get -- not reinforcement, but just to make sure she was doing the right thing, and I told her, 'No, no, no, I know you know all of this, so don't worry about looking at other people,'" he shared.

In June 2013 the Arrow star confirmed to ET Canada that he and his wife were expecting their first baby together.

"I'm very excited. And I'm sure the nervous energy will accompany that eventually -- but in a positive way," Amell gushed at the time.

Jean also spoke about the pregnancy and the support she received from her husband, telling the outlet, "No, haven't had any cravings yet, but he's been great."

In Oct. 2013, Amell announced Maverick's arrival with a Facebook post.

"She came just in time for Amell Wednesdays," the 41-year-old wrote at the time, sharing a snap of himself holding his little girl in the hospital room while The Tomorrow People — starring his cousin Robbie Amell — aired on television.

Amell and Jean tied the knot in 2012, in a Christmas Day ceremony in the Caribbean. Amell was previously married to Carolyn Lawrence. The pair wed in 2007, and later divorced in 2010.

For more on Amell and his adorable family, watch the video below.

