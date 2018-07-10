Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Welcome Fans Into Their World in First 'Evan + Ross' Teaser -- Watch!

Get ready to step inside Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross' life!

The first sneak peek at their upcoming E! reality series, Ashlee + Evan, dropped on Tuesday, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the elusive duo.

"Ashlee is super talented. She's had an incredible career," Ross, 29, describes his wife of four years. The series, which is Simpson’s first reality series since The Ashlee Simpson Show 14 years ago, will follow the couple as they raise their family and work on their upcoming joint album.

"I am a little nervous, but we got this," Simpson, 33, says in the clip. "At least I really hope we got this."

The Hunger Games actor and the "Pieces of Me" singer married in 2014 and have a 2-year-old daughter, Jagger. Simpson is also mom to 9-year-old son Bronx from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz. The couple has grown up in the spotlight -- Ross is Diana Ross' son, while Simpson grew up with famous sister Jessica Simpson -- and are confident that their marriage will remain strong, despite sharing it with the world.

“I think in any relationship in this industry, there’s a stress on relationships,” Ross told ET in May about how the show won't affect their relationship. “I think that’s reality, but in no way do I think that if a relationship is meant to be together and a marriage is meant to be together, that anything like a show or being in this industry can change that.”

Though they both admit to having some nerves about sharing their lives with the world, he added, “I don’t think any fear is coming from our relationship, which is a good thing.”

ET also sat down with the couple last month, where they opened up about wanting more children. "Definitely more kids in the future," the mother of two shared. "Well, a kid, another kid."

"I want five more, she said one more," her husband added. See more of the twosome in the video below.

Ashlee + Evan premieres Sept. 9 on E!

