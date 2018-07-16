Ashley Benson Talks Biggest 'Pretty Little Liars' Beauty Regrets (Exclusive)

Ashley Benson didn't always love Hanna Marin's beauty choices.

When ET caught up with the former Pretty Little Liars star at the 5th Annual Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend, the 28-year-old actress opened up about her biggest beauty regrets on the show.

"I'd bleached my hair one night. I'd just come back from filming Spring Breakers and, I was like, I wanted to bleach my hair," Benson recalled. "It all fell out. Literally I was balling my eyes out and I called my hairstylist... saying that I have no hair. What is going on?"

Benson's bad hair decision ended up affecting her character's hair too.

"So if you remember, I think its season three, I had no hair. Like legit, it was strings. Everyone at Warner Bros was like, 'Why isn't she getting extensions in?' And I was like, 'My hairs gonna fall out,'" Benson said. "I mean, huge regret. That was horrendous. Horrendous."

It wasn't just hair choices that were less than appealing, though. Some of the makeup looks were a bit cringeworthy as well.

"I think a lot of the heavy looks of makeup in seasons one and two were a little wild," Benson shared. "There were times when I was doing raccoon eyes a little bit. I remember that. The black hair was wild, but, you know, Hanna was going through it, so I couldn't really blame her for that. But I've had a few regrets on that show!"

However, by the end of its seven-season run, Benson thinks Hanna's style was "on point."

"The last season, Hanna was killing the game in every way," Benson said. "She had to grow up a bit."

