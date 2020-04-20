Ashley Mattingly, Former Playboy Playmate, Dead at 33

Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly has died by suicide at age 33, according to multiple reports.

The model was found dead on Thursday alongside a suicide note, according to People, who confirmed the news via Mattingly’s brother, William, and sister, Christy.

“We learned late Thursday night that it is believed that our dear sister with a larger-than-life personality took her own life,” William and Christy said in a statement to the outlet. “Ashley moved closer to home a couple years ago and was living in Austin. It’s maybe no secret that Ashley struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, but she wanted to and was working toward getting better. We are now loving on her sweet golden retriever puppy that she recently adopted to overcome these demons.”

“She will continue to live on through nieces whom she loved dearly and always thought of no matter how far away she was, a twin brother, two sisters and numerous other friends and family members,” the statement continued. “We will forever cherish her memories and know that her joy is eternally sealed. We look forward to seeing her again.”

The siblings said that they were informed of the death on Thursday afternoon, after a friend asked police to do a wellness check on Mattingly and found her unresponsive at her home. They also shared that police were still investigating the death, but had notes left behind by Mattingly which they are “anxious to read.”



“Our hope is that Ashley’s story can continue to shed a light on suicide awareness and prevention,” the statement concluded. “We love you Ashley.”

Mattingly was Playboy’s Miss March in 2011.

Following news of her death, Mattingly's fellow Playmate, Carrie Stevens, posted a photo of the two models alongside Hugh Hefner.

“I am devastated,” Stevens wrote. “My friend #ashleymattingly took her own life. If you are struggling please reach out for help. She was only 33 RIP #playmatesister.”

I am devastated. My friend #ashleymattingly took her own life. If you are struggling please reach out for help. She was only 33 RIP #playmatesister 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/P560nV73Ap — Carrie Stevens (@CarrieStevensXO) April 20, 2020

Another Playboy model, Tiffany Toth, also paid tribute to Mattingly.

May you RIP @AshleyMattingly 😔 I’m not very good with words when it comes to things like this, but i’m so sorry pic.twitter.com/E7Dy8dAc1F — Tiffany Toth (@TiffanyTothxoxo) April 20, 2020



