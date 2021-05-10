Cuteness overload! Ashley Tisdale is sharing the first adorable photos of her baby girl, Jupiter's, face. The proud mom took to Instagram on Mother's Day to share a tribute to the six-week-old.

"This little lady made me a momma! I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be 😍❤️ To be a mom You don’t know how hard it is until you become one," Tisdale wrote alongside the slideshow of photos of her baby girl. The post also included a video of Jupiter lying on Tisdale's chest, with the new mom zooming in on her daughter's cute face.

The 35-year-old went on to praise the mothers of the world and Jupiter for being being "everything and more."

"Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more."

The High School Musical alum has shared several sweet snaps of her baby girl, including Jupiter dressed as the Easter bunny, but these are the first photos she's shared of the newborn's face.

Tisdale welcomed Jupiter with her husband, Christopher French, on March 23, and broke the news on Instagram by sharing an adorable photo of the newborn's tiny hand.

"Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21 ✨," she captioned the pic, which revealed her daughter's name. French shared the same post.

Tisdale and French, a music composer, have been married since 2014.

RELATED CONTENT

Vanessa Hudgens on Ashley Tisdale Being a New Mom (Exclusive)

New Mom Ashley Tisdale Says She's Finding' Who I'm Truly Meant to Be'

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French Welcome Their First Child Together!

Vanessa Hudgens on ‘Perfect’ Boyfriend Cole Tucker, Ashley Tisdale’s Baby and Caliwater! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery