Ashton Kutcher almost went to space. In a new interview with Cheddar News, Kutcher shared that his wife, Mila Kunis, convinced him to sell his ticket to space. Kutcher was set to board Richard Branson's historic flight to the edge of space on his Virgin Galactic ship before Kunis encouraged him to consider the risks of flying out to the great unknown.

"When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic," Kutcher shared. "I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight."

Kutcher isn't saying never though, telling the publication that he'll be going "at some point."

Actor and investor @aplusk says he was supposed to be on the next Virgin Galactic flight, but sold his ticket to space. 🚀 Don't miss the full interview on Cheddar at 3:20 p.m. ET. https://t.co/fi07qhm3FEpic.twitter.com/HVMei8mnrZ — Cheddar News 🧀 (@cheddar) July 14, 2021

Earlier this month, Branson successfully completed his trip to space aboard his Virgin Galactic spaceship. The ship zoomed to an altitude of just above 50 miles, giving Branson and his five crewmates about three minutes of weightlessness and spectacular views of Earth before plunging back into the atmosphere for a spiraling descent to touchdown at Virgin's New Mexico launch site.

"I have dreamt of this moment since I was a kid but honestly, nothing could prepare you for the view of Earth from space," Branson, 70, said after landing, at a loss for words. "It was just magical... I'm just taking it all in, it's unreal."

Virgin plans two more test flights, but company officials hope to begin launching flights for paying customers, at $250,000 or more per seat, in early 2022. Branson also announced a charity sweepstakes benefitting Space for Humanity, saying two winners will be selected to join one of the initial commercial flights.

