Astroworld Tragedy: Ninth Concertgoer Is Pronounced Dead

A ninth person is dead after a crowd surge killed eight other people and left hundreds injured following Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston last Friday night. James Lassiter, an attorney for the family of Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old student at Texas A&M, confirmed the news, revealing in a press conference Thursday that Shahani died Wednesday night after being admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital Friday for injuries she sustained during the concert.

"Bharti was a shining star in the community," Lassiter said of the 22-year-old during Thursday's press conference. "She was a sister, a daughter, a high-achieving college student about to graduate from Texas A&M University with high, high grades."

#BREAKING: Number of deaths from Astroworld increase to 9. Bharti Shahani lost her battle around 6:50p Wednesday night, according to attorney. #ASTROWORLDFest@BrianEntin@NewsNationNowpic.twitter.com/V7bIG0x1BL — Ava Pittman (@AvaPittmanTV) November 11, 2021

Scott and his team released a statement Thursday, sharing his condolences and his continued effort to connect with each family affected by the tragedy, noting that over the last week, "Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons."

"He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected," the statement continued, adding that those families that want to reach out to the rapper's team should do so by emailing AW21information@gmail.com.

The statement comes just days after Scott announced that he would be covering the funeral costs for those killed during his concert.

"Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved," Scott's rep told CNN in a statement. "These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process."

Scott is also assisting attendees at the event, including the hundreds who were injured, by partnering with BetterHelp to offer free mental health services, ET has learned.

The mental health services are being offered to anyone who attended Astroworld Fest, who may need to talk through their trauma. BetterHelp resources will amount to one-on-one virtual therapy sessions with trained, licensed professionals working with the organization. BetterHelp will also team up with the National Alliance of Mental Illness for people who may need more help than just virtual, as well as a hotline set up, which Scott is overseeing.

"In order to support the mental health of those impacted by the events that took place at Astroworld, BetterHelp is providing one month of free therapy to all attendees," BetterHelp told ET in a statement. "Once signed up, members will be matched to a therapist within 48 hours. The link to get started is betterhelp.com/cactusjackfoundation."

Variety previously reported that the 30-year-old rapper is also providing refunds for all attendees who bought tickets to the festival.

