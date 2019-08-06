'Atlanta' Renewed for Season 4 at FX

Donald Glover is doubling down.

FX has issued an early renewal for a fourth season of Glover's groundbreaking comedy series, Atlanta, the network announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Production on seasons three, which was ordered last July, and four will commence in the spring, and will be filmed back to back. Both seasons will consist of eight episodes.

Fans of Atlanta have been patiently waiting for new episodes from Glover, who has been busy since the series debuted in 2016, starring in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Guava Island and The Lion King.

Created by Glover, Atlanta is executive produced by Glover, Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover and Hiro Murai. The series has won five Emmys, two Golden Globes and a Peabody Award, among others.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” said Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

In the second season, officially dubbed Atlanta Robbin’ Season, two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families. Earn Marks (Glover) is a young manager trying to get his cousin Alfred Miles' (Brian Tyree Henry) career off the ground. Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz also star in the series.

