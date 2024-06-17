Austin Butler is responding to rumors that he could star as a young Val Kilmer in Heat 2.

Talking with ET's Nischelle Turner on Monday from the premiere of his new film, The Bikeriders, the 32-year-old actor said that he would be delighted to work with Michael Mann, the original film director, on the long-awaited sequel to the 1995 film.

"Well, I love Michael Mann," Butler told ET, keeping tight-lipped on the rumors. "I have a canned answer that I've been saying for this, just, yeah I love Michael Mann, I love the first film, I love Val Kilmer. Yeah, it's -- he's an incredible filmmaker."

This comes after reports emerged in May that the Masters of the Air lead will star as Chris Shiherlis, the role originally played by Kilmer, 64, in the forthcoming sequel. Also rumored for the project is Mann's Ferrari muse, Adam Driver, in the role of Neil McCauley, originally played by Robert De Niro.

Austin Butler at 'The Bikeriders' premiere - Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Focus Features

Butler, who earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the homonymous Baz Luhrmann biopic, is currently the internet's favorite actor and has been fancast in films ranging from Disney's planned live-action Hercules to the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.

On the ladder front, he recently spoke with ET and said that while he was unaware of online whispers about his potential involvement in the Jerry Bruckheimer production, he would absolutely be down to join the franchise.

"I loved Pirates of the Caribbean," Butler said. "In elementary school, we had to make these posters that had like your favorite music, your favorite actors. And at that time – I don't know what grade, it must have been fourth grade, third grade or something – but it was -- Pirates of the Caribbean was on there.”

He did contest that because of how much the films mean to him, though, it might be difficult to take on a role that would see him sailing the seven seas."It's a hard one to touch because they did it so well," Butler shared. "I loved what Johnny [Depp] did with that."

Austin Butler at 'The Bikeriders' premiere on June 17 - Getty Images

In the meantime, Butler is keeping his metaphorical headlights on The Bikeriders, which also stars Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy and Mike Faist. During the interview on Monday, the up-and-coming actor also responded to Hardy, 46, sharing that he would love to work with him again.

"He said that?" Butler said, clearly shocked by the kind words from his co-star. "You know, I feel that way about a lot of people. Definitely Tom, Jodie -- I mean everybody in this film. I just got to tell Mike Faist what a great job he did in Challengers."

He added, "I mean, I feel like I've had a very lucky life where I've been able to work with some fantastic people."

Butler's most recent project follows Comer's character, Kathy, who falls for Benny (Butler) after a chance encounter at a Midwest bar in the 1960s. Things are complicated by Benny's commitment to his newly-joined motorcycle club, The Vandals, led by Johnny (Hardy). "Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club," a description of the film reads.

Written and directed by Jeff Nichols, the director of Mud and Loving, the project also stars Nichols' frequent collaborator Michael Shannon, as well as and The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus.

Watch the trailer for The Bikeriders in the player below:

The Bikeriders arrives in theaters nationwide on June 21.

RELATED CONTENT: