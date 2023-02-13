Austin Majors, 'NYPD Blue' Child Star, Dead at 27

Austin Majors has died. The actor, who gained fame as a child star on NYPD Blue, died Saturday night, TMZ reports. He was 27. ET has reached out to Majors' family for comment.

In a statement to the outlet, the late child star's family remembered him as a "loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being."

"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in high school," the statement read. "He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."

"Austin's younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause,' and backpacking together," the statement continued. "Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."

Majors starred as Theo Sipowicz, Andy Sipowicz's (Dennis Franz) son, on NYPD Blue for seven seasons. He won a Young Artists Award for his performance in 2002.

Throughout his career, Majors also appeared on series including ER, According to Jim and Desperate Housewives. A 2009 appearance on How I Met Your Mother is Majors' final acting credit.

RELATED CONTENT:

Music Icon Burt Bacharach Dead at 94: Dionne Warwick Mourns Her Longtime Collaborator This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Sharon Stone's Brother Patrick Dead at 57

David Jolicoeur, De La Soul's Trugoy the Dove, Dead at 54

Howard Bragman, Crisis Management Expert & LGBTQ+ Activist, Dead at 66

Related Gallery