It's been a long time coming, but it's officially time to return to Pandora!
During Disney's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, director James Cameron officially shared the first look at the upcoming sequel to his 2009 epic, Avatar, and announced its official title, Avatar: The Way of Water.
Starring Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and newcomers like Kate Winslet, the breathtaking first look showed fans a return to the life of the of Na'vi people and the Sully family, as well as stunning sweeping 3D shots of Pandora.
"We wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special," Cameron told the CinemaCon crowd. "We set out once again to push the limits of what cinema can do."
Additionally, Cameron shared that the original Avatar film will be remastered and re-released in theaters beginning on Sept. 23, in order to bring fans back to Pandora ahead of their new adventures.
Avatar: The Way of Water is theaters on Dec. 16.
