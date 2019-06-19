Avengers: Endgame is getting a post-credits scene -- sort of.

When Endgame opened in theaters in April, it broke with tradition by featuring nothing after the credits. (Well, almost nothing.) Now, there will be...something, as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige reportedly confirmed to ComicBook.com that the movie will return to theaters, further expanding on what new footage will be included during an interview with Screen Rant.

"[It's] not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie," Feige explained. "If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend."

The re-release arrives in theaters the weekend ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home's debut, which will deal with the emotional and interdimensional fallout of Endgame. So, a safe assumption is that any new footage will tee up Tom Holland's next solo outing as Spidey.

The real question is whether another wave of Marvel-loving moviegoers will be able to push Endgame, currently the second highest-grossing film of all time, ahead of Avatar's record-holding box office. (Avengers: Endgame currently sits at $2.743 billion, with Avatar reigning with $2.788 billion.) That needs to be one hell of a deleted scene to rake in another $45 million, but if the MCU has taught us anything, it's to never underestimate Earth's mightiest heroes.

