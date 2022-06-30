Avril Lavigne is feeling nostalgic. While in New York City on Tuesday to play Madison Square Garden, the 37-year-old singer paid a visit to the spot where she shot the cover photo for her debut studio album, Let Go, two decades ago and recreated the pic.

"20 years later! This was another magical moment for me returning to the exact location of where I shot my debut album cover 'Let Go' yesterday in New York City right before we played Madison Square Garden!" Lavigne captioned both the old and new photos on Instagram.

"Happy 20th anniversary Let Go," she added. "And thank you to all of my incredibly amazing and supportive fans that have shown me so much love over all these years."

Lavigne went all out for the occasion, wearing nearly the exact same outfit she wore during the 2002 photoshoot, and fans couldn't help but notice how she hasn't aged at all, looking almost identical in both pics. Beyond appearing the same, other commenters reflected about what the album -- which included some of the hit songs that catapulted Lavigne to fame including "Sk8er Boi" and "Complicated" -- meant to them.

"20 years full of music that I love and that has influenced me so much," one fan wrote. Another shared, "I wanna say that you’ve been made my life happier and brighter for all these past 20 years!"

Lavigne's fiancé, Mod Sun, also got in on the fun, writing, "So amazing."

The couple announced their engagement in April with photos from the proposal which took place in Paris, France. "Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022," Lavigne wrote.

Mod Sun shared the news with his followers, writing, "The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… I said 'will you marry me?' + she said 'yes.' I love you Avril ❤️."

The future husband and wife also recently collaborated on Lavigne's Love Sux album. The month prior to their engagement ET spoke with Lavigne who dished on what it was like to work with Mod Sun.

"We made the album together, we co-wrote the songs," she said. "He's coming out on tour with me, and we're super creative together. So it's really fun."

