Awkwafina Hilariously Meets Chloe Fineman at the Doctor's Office in 'Nora From Queens' Season 2 (Exclusive)
Awkwafina Talks ‘Nora From Queens’ and Says ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ …
‘Snake Eyes’ Star Henry Golding Gives an Update on ‘Crazy Rich A…
Bowen Yang on Making Emmy History With 'SNL' Nomination and Cast…
Prince Harry Gave Royal Family Heads Up About Tell-All Memoir
Emile Hirsch on His Shared Connection With Anton Yelchin Through…
Angelina Jolie Wears Beekeeper Uniform to Celebrate Graduates of…
Ariel Winter Gushes Over Boyfriend Luke Benward, Can’t Wait For …
Idris Elba Says John Cena Was a ‘Weird Maniac’ While Filming ‘Th…
When We First Met Chris Evans: The Actor’s Biggest Milestones
Morgan Wallen Speaks Out After Using Racial Slur, Kanye West Get…
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Joke That They're Going to Have a…
Ben Affleck Touching Jennifer Lopez's Backside Reminds Fans of '…
Derek Hough on What Fans Can Expect From His New Las Vegas Show
Jenna Dewan Addresses Her Public Divorce on ‘Turning the Tables …
‘Love Is Blind’ Contestants Reunite 17 Months Later for ‘After t…
Kanye West Reportedly Living Inside Atlanta Stadium While Workin…
Watch Ariana Grande Dazzle in Her First 'The Voice' Promo
Paris Hilton Talks Future Motherhood Plans and Cooking With Her …
How Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony Feel About Jennifer Lopez a…
Awkwafina is back as Nora.
Comedy Central's Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens returns for season 2 on Wednesday with back-to-back episodes, and in ET's exclusive sneak peek, Nora (Awkwafina) has a (hilarious) chance encounter with Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman while at the doctor's office for "a potpourri of things."
After Nora fibs her way through most of the iPad questionnaire about smoking, vaping and drug use, she makes herself comfortable in one of the chairs where she meets the quirky Greta (Fineman).
"Long story short, I swallowed a key," Greta reveals, catching Nora by surprise. "And a little bit of hair. But don't worry, it was human." As if that fact somehow makes it slightly more OK.
When Nora tries to bond with her by likening her name to Greta Thunberg, the 18-year-old environmental activist, this Greta confirms she's "nothing like her." "She's a she-ro," Nora says matter-of-factly.
"A she-ro?" Greta asks, unenthused. Thankfully, the nurse calls Nora in for her check-up at that exact moment and she leaves her new friend with a wish. Watch the exclusive clip below to find out what it is.
Awkwafina created, writes and stars in the comedy series inspired by her real life growing up in Queens, New York. Raised by her dad, Wally (B.D. Wong), and grandma (Lori Tan Chinn), alongside her cousin, Edmund (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.
In season 2, Nora contemplates her path in life, Edmund pursues his dream of acting, Grandma takes a stand and Wally grows closer to Brenda (Jennifer Esposito).
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens returns Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. For more, watch below.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
Awkwafina and Kelly Marie Tran in 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Bloopers
Awkwafina Shares Her Heartache at the ‘Cruelty’ Resulting From Coronavirus Pandemic
Awkwafina Reveals What Her Real-Life Family Thinks About 'Nora From Queens' (Exclusive)