Awkwafina is still soaking in her big Golden Globes win!

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the 31-year-old actress backstage at the annual award show shortly after she nabbed the trophy for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her work on The Farewell. By winning the award, Awkwafina became the first Asian-American to win in the category.

"[It's] very insanely crazy, yeah," she marveled. "It's insane."

When her name was called as the winner -- she was up against Beanie Feldstein, Emma Thompson, Cate Blanchett and Ana de Armas for the prize -- Awkwafina revealed that she was "genuinely shocked."

"I think a part of you just detaches from your body and you see yourself like looking down at yourself and then you don't," she explained. "Then you go black, but then you look at all you’re the people that you're celebrating with and you realize that you're all in it together."

In addition to the excitement of winning the award in general, the whole thing meant more for winning it for The Farewell specifically, a film that tells the story of a family returning to China to say goodbye to their matriarch.

"It means a lot. When we were making The Farewell we had no idea, I had no idea. I didn't know if I could do drama," she said. "To see [director] Lulu [Wang]'s story, her vision come this far is very incredible."

"... I think more than ever it shows that real stories [are] all connected by love and loss and especially the love that we have for our grandparents, you know?" Awkwafina added. "I think at the core of that it shows that no matter where the story comes from, close or far, we will still find a way to relate to them and that's the beauty about some of these things."

Adding to the excitement of the night, was Awkwafina seeing her pal, Sandra Bullock, with whom she co-starred in Ocean's 8.

"Seeing Sandy tonight of all nights was really special because I remember when I met her on Ocean's 8. She could see that I was very new to this and that I had a lot of anxiety and Sandy was always there. So to see her tonight it was just full circle. It means a lot."

During her acceptance speech, the actress dedicated the award to her dad and quipped, "I told you I'd get a job." While speaking with ET, Awkwafina shared that she was looking forward to FaceTiming her dad following her win.

"I probably won’t be a brat. I'll just be like, 'Hey, dad,' 'cause I know he's watching and I know he's proud," she said, before taking to Instagram to post a pic of the happy moment.

