B2K fans have a lot of thoughts and some strong feelings about the drama that's playing out among the members of one of their favorite boy bands from the 2000s.

The controversy surrounds lead singer Omarion's ex-girlfriend -- and former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood co-star -- Apryl Jones.

Omarion and Jones -- who share two children, 3-year-old daughter A'mei and 5-year-old son Megga -- called it quits in June 2016, after four years of dating. The singer announced the news on Instagram, writing, "The beautiful and talented mother of my children for whom I hold the highest regard and respect, Apryl Jones, and I have mutually decided to end our relationship."

"We continue to love and support one another and still share a common goal to remain friends while being great parents to our children," Omarion wrote at the time.

For her part, Jones said at the time in a video shared to snapchat, "Sometimes people just grow apart, and sometimes people just go their own ways."

While people have had time to cope with that breakup, the news tearing through the B2K fandom is the direction that Jones has gone since the split -- specifically, into the arms of Omarion's bandmate, Lil Fizz -- who currently stars on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood with Jones.(Omarion, meanwhile, left the show after season two. It is currently airing its sixth season).

Jones and Lil Fizz had denied romance rumors for months, but confirmed the speculation on this season of the reality series. The news caught many fans by surprise, especially since B2K just got back together earlier this year for a reunion tour after breaking up in 2004.

And this is why B2K is not getting back together 😒 pic.twitter.com/XSbyXTWvef — Adrianna Martinez✌ (@AdriannaMarti11) October 27, 2019

This Apryl Jones, lil fizz and Omarion shit is all over my timeline. All I gotta say is the way you get em is also the way you lose em🤷🏾‍♂️ — Free Spirited💨🍃 (@StephLDV) October 29, 2019

Me: stay in your own lane, mind your own business, tunnel vision

Also me, a 90s kid: I can’t believe Apryl Jones is fckin Lil Fizz! Poor Omarion. 😭 pic.twitter.com/7gYsnYCIOx — E 🌸 (@___e_k_m___) October 27, 2019

However, for their part, Jones and Lil Fizz are remarkably unapologetic over their new romance, despite the haters.

Lil Fizz shared a snapshot to Instagram showing him and Jones embracing, which he captioned, "Good things come to those who wait."

Meanwhile, Jones took to Instagram to ask everyone, "Why y'all so mad?" adding that she feels sexually satisfied and fulfilled in her new relationship, so people should just be happy for her.

She also explained, "I can't not be happy because I think the happiness comes from just being."

While some fans are angry, annoyed and generally confused by the entire love triangle, others are just looking at the silver linning.

"All I know is the B2K biopic is gonna be amazing! Lol," one Twitter user wrote.

All I know is the B2K biopic is gonna be amazing! Lol — D. Till (@SkoobyD93) October 29, 2019

I bet money it won’t be another B2k tour 😂



One mans BM is another’s Soulmate 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lr4R0SzPum — Sugar Daddy Lee (@SugerDaddyLee1) October 31, 2019

Meanwhile, Omarion has not spoken out about his ex-girlfriend's romance with his former bandmate, opting instead for a path of stoic silence that has made an impression on others who wish they could achieve his expert-level of chill.

Omarion’s level of patience & unbothered-ness is what I strive for lmao — Janelle ♎️ (@itsNellz_) October 27, 2019

Everyone: Yo Apryl & Fizz are shady! Loyalty is dead. I can’t believe this. Omarion must be sick.



Omarion: pic.twitter.com/ecUPUat4Ch — 🐉DragonBall C☄️ (@CyndiiL) October 27, 2019

Omarion don’t get enough credit for just chillin cuz man listen…… — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) October 27, 2019

Omarion is reacting the way you should respond to negativity. You don’t — 🇳🇬 Money Man stan account (@gymtimeuko) October 29, 2019

It’s no longer called I’m “unbothered” it’s called I’m “Omarion” to the bullshit. — 💘 (@PttyNxtdoor) October 28, 2019

Omarion On Why The Time Was Right for a B2K Reunion Embed Code Restart

