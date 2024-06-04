Baby Reindeer actress Nava Mau says she and her cast members -- including creator and star Richard Gadd and actress Jessica Gunning -- did not watch Fiona Harvey's interview with Piers Morgan.

Talking with ET from the 2024 Gotham TV Awards in New York City on Tuesday, the 32-year-old actress said that when Harvey, 48, sat down with Morgan in early May for a supposed "tell-all" interview, the Baby Reindeer team opted to steer clear of the drama surrounding the woman who reportedly inspired the Netflix limited series.

"Yeah, we decided not to watch it, so we didn't," Mau told ET. The Mexican-born actress didn't elaborate on the reasoning, but it's evident that as Harvey has recently threatened legal action, it may be best to leave it up to the higher-ups and lawyers.

In late May, Harvey -- through senior attorney Chris Daw -- told ET that she plans to sue "all of those who have lied about me and used my image to make large sums of money for themselves."

According to the alleged real-life Martha, Daw is assembling a team of lawyers to proceed against Netflix, Gadd, and others involved.

Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd and Nava Mau at the 2024 Gotham TV Awards - Cindy Ord/WireImage via Getty Images

For Mau -- who portrayed protagonist Donny Dunn's love interest, Teri, in the Netflix series -- her primary focus is still and has always been bringing the inspiration for Teri to life. While the show is inspired by Gadd's own supposed situation dealing with a stalker, much of the extenuating details deal with everything from his own rape and assault to his exploration of his sexuality.

Part of that exploration came in the form of joining a dating app for transgender individuals. While Gadd's character slowly falls in love with Teri, he is also deeply uncomfortable with the idea of being seen with her and secretly ashamed to be attracted to her. It's unclear how much of this storyline came from Gadd's own life.

Mau -- a transgender actress herself -- told ET on Tuesday that regardless of the inspiration, she finds herself grateful to Gadd and the entire creative team who brought this role to her and provided her with an opportunity to play Teri.

"I felt very lucky to receive this character that was so beautifully written and I got to play the Teri that comes from the script and was crafted in collaboration with so many people," Mau said, mentioning everyone from the show's costume designers and hair stylists to the directors and her own acting coach.

She added, "We all came together and put our own little pieces in -- into Teri and that is who I think is on screen."

Nava Mau at the 2024 Gotham TV Awards - Getty Images

Mau recently revealed to British GQ that there was a deleted scene that would have followed up on Teri after her breakup with Donny.

"There actually was one more piece of Teri and Donny's relationship in the script, and I performed it," Mau said in the interview with the U.K. outlet. "Teri leaves Donny a voicemail five months later. So I think, for me, I got closure because Teri did too."

Extrapolating on that, she shared that for fans dying to see the scene, they needn't look any further for closure than the way that Teri and Donny's relationship ended in the final cut of the series. She tells ET that she found beauty in Teri's decision to walk away and that is enough for her.

"There's always more in the script that ends up getting cut 'cause of time or the way the story's working in the edit, but I think I felt Richard's intention deeply to give Teri a happy ending and I think that we did that," Mau told ET. "I felt that kind of closure when we were filming -- that it was very difficult, I think, for Teri to end the relationship when she did, but ultimately she knew that it was best for her and for both of them."

Nava Mau as Teri in Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer' - Ed Miller/Netflix

Mau, Gadd and Gunning appeared together at Tuesday's award ceremony, where they were nominated (and won) the trophy for Breakthrough Limited Series. Gadd was also nominated in the Outstanding Performance in a Limited Series category, but lost to Andrew Scott for another Netflix hit, Ripley.

Mau tells ET that she still is pinching herself and is unsure that she will get over the whirlwind experience that Baby Reindeer has created for her.

"I just keep going back to when we were working on it almost two years ago at this point and it was just this small little thing," she said. "It was me, Richard, Jess and the rest of the cast and crew, and for me, it still is such a gift that the rest of the world gets to share in that."

"I'm just honored to be here," she said.

Baby Reindeer is currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: