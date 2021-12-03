'Bachelor' Alum Amanda Stanton Is Engaged to Michael Fogel

Amanda Stanton is engaged! The 31-year-old former Bachelor contestant took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that Michael Fogel popped the question and she accepted.

In the sweet pic, Amanda smiles and shows off her engagement ring as she wraps her arms around her fiancé's shoulders in front of a Christmas tree.

"YES !!! 💍," Amanda captioned the pic.

Bachelor Nation was quick to offer congratulatory comments, with Becca Tilley writing, "So so so happy for you Amanda!!!!!!!"

Jade Tolbert gushed, "Omggggg congrats, Amanda!!!"

"OH. MY. GAWSHHHHHH," Raven Gates wrote, with Kristina Schulman commenting, "Ahhhhhhhhhh omg I am OVER THE MOON for you two! ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations!"

Ashley Iaconetti chimed in too, writing, "Holy s**t!!! Ahhh congratulations!!! So happy for you two!!!!"

Lauren Luyendyk wrote that she was "SO excited!!!!😍," while Wells Adams expressed his joy with several celebratory emojis, and Lauren Lane admitted that she was "still crying."

Amanda also shared pics from the engagement on her Instagram Story, including one where she was hugging Michael as he presented her with the ring.

"Ahhh I'm still freaking out and shaking, lol," she wrote alongside another engagement snap. "Can't wait to tell you all everything! All the love from y'all means so much to me ilysm!!!"

Instagram / Amanda Stanton

Instagram / Amanda Stanton

This will be the second marriage for Amanda, as she was married to Nick Buonfiglio from 2012 to 2015. The former spouses share two daughters, Kinsley, 9, and Charlie, 7.

She first entered Bachelor Nation in 2016 on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor. After Ben sent her home, Amanda headed to Mexico for a stint on Bachelor in Paradise. That show ended with her engaged to fellow cast member Josh Murray, though they split before the end of the year.

Amanda went on to date Robby Hayes and Bobby Jacobs, before she and Michael, her longtime friend, went public with their relationship in Feb. 2021.

