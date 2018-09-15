Bekah Martinez is one happy mommy-to-be!

The 23-year-old Bachelor alum, who announced that she was pregnant earlier this week, showed off her growing baby bump in a cute Instagram snap on Saturday. In the pic, the expecting mother is all smiles while at the beach. She's wearing an olive bikini and holding on to her sandals, water bottle and purse.

"Smirky beach belly babe," the former reality star, who competed in Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season, captioned the sunny bare belly shot. Martinez shared the exciting news that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend of seven months, Grayston Leonard, on Wednesday.

Also on Saturday, Martinez took to Instagram Story to clarify that she is "not married or engaged" after fans speculated that she and Leonard may have tied the knot.

"Just fyi @pipyopi and I are NOT married or engaged, we just took this photo at a friend's wedding," she wrote on the pic. "You'd certainly hear a lot more from me if we were."

The couple's baby is due in January, and Martinez admitted during an interview with PureWow that her first trimester was "a little rough." That being said, the expectant mom called pregnancy overall “pretty easy going."

As for the most moving experience in her pregnancy thus far: hearing her child's heartbeat.

“It still feels so surreal but it was this tangible way of knowing I’m going to have a son or daughter and everything is about to change in a good way,” she gushed.

Meanwhile, former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky welcomed her second child in May. In July, she opened up to ET about her post-baby bod and life as a mother of two. Watch below to hear what she shared.

