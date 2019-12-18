Britt Nilsson is going to be a mom!

The 32-year-old former Bachelor contestant is expecting her first child with her husband, Jeremy Byrne. The pair announced the news in a YouTube video earlier this month, which showed them waiting for the results of a pregnancy test.

Even though two tests displayed two lines, Nilsson and Byrne remained shocked nevertheless.

"I can’t believe it," Nilsson said.

"I think we made a baby," Byrne responded.

After cutting away for a few minutes, the couple returned to the camera to express their emotions about the new addition to their family.

"I feel like I don’t believe it because I’ve never been pregnant before. And I feel excited and overwhelmed and I don’t know, this is just something that’s always happened to other people and not to me!" Nilsson said through tears. "But it’s, like, the biggest blessing. I love other people’s kids and I just can’t imagine how much I’m going to love my little baby. It's us. It's so sweet."

"God's gonna give us a baby," Byrne said later in the clip.

"He did already! There's something inside me already," a crying Nilsson marveled in response. "It's going to look like both of us and have its own little brain and do its own little stuff."

"I can’t fathom it quite yet," Byrne admitted.

The pair continued chatting about their exciting news, with Nilsson eventually exclaiming, "Our little person, when we’re old, we can show this to them. It’s so sweet. Oh, maybe I really am pregnant. I’m crying a lot, even for me!”

Nilsson also teased the news on Instagram, writing "Pure JOY!" alongside a smiling selfie of her and Byrne holding the positive pregnancy test.

In the days since the announcement, Nilsson has continued to post on Instagram, even sharing a video to thank her followers for their love and support.

"I want to say thank you to every single person who's wishing us well and praying for our little baby and celebrating with us. We've been waiting and praying and wondering when to share," she said. "I'm actually 13 weeks now, so we've known for a while and we've seen the heartbeat and seen its little legs and arms. We're watching the development. It's just so fun to see."

"Today's just been such an exciting day. As a new momma to see so many people filled with so much joy for us, it's very humbling. It's just such a miracle, so it's fun to share it with everyone," Nilsson continued. "I feel connected to all of you and it just means a lot. I feel like we're not in this alone. We just have people supporting us and praying for us."

Nilsson also shared a pic of her growing stomach as well as a video from her ultrasound.

"First pic is me at 14 weeks, second is baby Byrne at 10 weeks," she wrote. "I can’t believe our little boobah is zootin all around so much with their little legs and arms, makes me cry!! Can’t wait to keep watching you grow, I already love you so much! ❤️❤️❤️"

The couple tied the knot back in September 2017 after getting engaged in May of that year. Nilsson previously appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015. Though she went home in week seven of the show, Nilsson was a contender to lead the next season of The Bachelorette. Both she and Kaitlyn Bristowe appeared on night one of the 11th season, but ultimately the men chose to have Bristowe continue on.

