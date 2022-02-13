'Bachelor' Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Locks Lips With L.A. Rams Running Back Jake Funk Before Game
The Bachelor alum, Hannah Ann Sluss has a new man in her life.
Just hours ahead of Super Bowl LVI Sunday, Sluss took to her Instagram Stories to give Los Angeles Rams running back, Jake Funk, a good luck kiss before his big game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"Good luck kiss," she captioned the video of her locking lips with Funk.
Sluss also posted some BTS moments from events she attended before the game, including some game day treats and the outfit she decided to wear as she cheers Funk on in his first-ever Super Bowl performance.
Sluss not only competed on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, but she won and was engaged to the reality TV star. The pair split soon after, when he confessed that he was still conflicted about his feelings for his runner-up, Madison Prewett (who self-exited before the final rose).
Sluss very memorably told Weber off both during their breakup and when the pair met up again, live in the studio, telling Weber that she should have seen trouble "when you reached out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her," earlier in the season. Sluss went on to add that there were THREE WOMEN were involved in their engagement -- her, Madison, and Hannah Brown.
"If you want to be with a woman, you need to learn how to become a man," she said, dissing her former fiancé.
Weber briefly dated Prewett, who was his runner up, before deciding to quarantine with Flanagan in Chicago, Illinois, which caused romance rumors to circulate between the pair.
Weber confirmed his relationship with Flanagan in May 2020, sharing a sweet photo of the two together. He later announced his and Flanagan's split in December 2020.
