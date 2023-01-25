A familiar face! One of the women competing for Zach Shallcross' heart on this season of The Bachelor is apparently no stranger to the spotlight.

Before Christina Mandrell decided to make a run for love on national TV, she had already gotten a taste of showbusiness with a cameo in Taylor Swift's music video for her 2008 single, "Fifteen."

Mandrell appears briefly at the end of the video -- but her cameo is prominent and the video ends with a closeup of Mandrell's face as she locks eyes with Swift.

Eagle-eyed fans (who are likely also diehard Swifties) were quick to realize her brush with music video stardom and took to social media to share the exciting discovery.

Mandrell -- who is also mom to a 6-year-old daughter, Blakely -- took to Instagram to address her cameo, and joked, "Apparently I look at Zach the same way I look at Taylor Swift."

"New Conspiracy theory, first I stared at Taylor, then stared at Zach, which inevitably leads to me crying on the STAIRs," she added, referring to footage from the season's super tease that shows a contestant lying on a set of stairs, sobbing inconsolably.

The reality star's show business ties go deeper than a notable music video cameo, however. She's the daughter of Irlene Mandrell -- a musician and star of the 1980s variety TV series Barbara Mandrell & the Mandrell Sisters.

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC. Stay up to date on all the drama with ET's coverage of Zach Shallcross' journey for love.

