'Bachelor' Contestant Sydney Hightower Marries NFL Star Fred Warner

Wedding bells are chiming! Bachelor alum Sydney Hightower and NFL star Fred Warner have tied the knot!

The 25-year-old San Francisco 49ers linebacker exchanged vows with the 27-year-old reality star at a gorgeous ceremony on Saturday, and the pair shared some stunning snapshots of the beautiful event on Instagram.

Hightower -- who competed on Peter Webber's season of The Bachelor in 2020 -- shares a beaming photo of herself and her new husband walking hand-in-hand with their wedding party behind them.

"Mr. & Mrs. Warner 6.25.22," she captioned the photo, which showcased her stunning white lace wedding gown and Warner's flawlessly tailored traditional black tuxedo.

She also posted a photo of herself standing in her beautiful gown on her wedding day, which she captioned simply, "Mrs. Warner 🤍"

Meanwhile, Warner shared a trio of snapshots of his own, which he also captioned, "Mrs. Warner."

The slideshow post included the same hand-in-hand snapshot as his new wife's post, as well as a photo of them sharing a kiss on the dancefloor as sparklers erupted into life behind them, as well as a romantic, candid photo of Warner carrying Hightower in his arms.

The pair exchanged vows at a small chapel in Vista, California, People reports. Guests in attendance included family and friends -- as well as several fellow NFL pros and numerous Bachelor Nation stars.

The couple got engaged last May after just over a year of dating. At the time, Warner shared a snapshot of the proposal on Instagram, writing, "When you know, you know."

Congrats to the happy couple!

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor's Sydney Hightower on Her Connection to Hannah Brown (Exclusive)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Legally Married

'The Bachelorette's' Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers Get Married

'Big Brother' Alum Christie Murphy Gets Married to Jamie Martin

Related Gallery