Jacob Rapini swept Jill Chin off of her feet! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the Bachelor in Paradise stars after the show's reunion taping, and Jill reacted to Jacob's grand gesture at the taping.

"Last night, Jacob made a grand gesture," Jill told ET. "He literally swept me off my feet and carried me off the stage."

Given that, Jill said that she and Jacob are "gonna try" their romance once again.

"We both are just open and just know we have a connection, so we're just gonna explore it a little bit more," Jill said. "Am I making any promises? No. But we're definitely just gonna see what's there. I feel like it's a chapter we didn't really get to fully explore, so I just wanna see if there's more."

As fans will recall, the pair had an unforgettable one-on-one date, but their connection wavered during the show's split week. When the OG women returned to the beach, Jacob ended things with Jill.

When he got back home from the beach, though, Jacob reflected on how he and Jill had "such a connection."

"We started talking probably about a week after Paradise ended," Jacob told ET. "I just wanted to immediately just talk to her and say, 'Yeah, I totally regret doing that decision.'"

"I didn't wanna put Jill in second place, ever. I never wanna put any female second place with me. I want them to feel like they're wanted, they're mine," he added. "We'd been talking for maybe three days, so it wasn't enough time to really get to know her."

Making that call is something Jacob is "so happy" he decided to do.

"We reconnected and we started talking just about every other day," he said. "... I'm so super excited to be with her. I'm hopeful."

While both Jacob and Jill are committed to giving their relationship a real chance, it won't be without challenges.

"We both live on different sides of the United States -- Rhode Island, Arizona -- but we have plans," Jacob said. "Hopefully I can get out there to the East Coast and see her."

Jill told ET that she's excited to date "how anybody else dates" -- without cameras there to capture it all.

"It's just constant communication, just figuring out if you're aligned in your morals, in your life, and just trying to figure out if you can build a life together," she said. "... It's hard 'cause we're gonna be long distance, so it's just kind of seeing if we show up for each other in that way, honestly."

Bachelor in Paradise's beach is officially closed for the season. Return to Bachelor Nation with Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, which will premiere Jan. 23 on ABC.