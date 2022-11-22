Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo are speaking out about the end of their engagement. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the former couple following Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 reunion taping, and they both reacted to allegations that Victoria cheated on Johnny with her new boyfriend, Greg Grippo.

"I've got no comment on that. I have no clue," Johnny told ET. "I'm kind of so ready to put this behind me."

Johnny was more verbose during the reunion itself when he described what led to his breakup. "I started to feel not good enough for her. We started arguing and having fights," he said. "Rumors started surfacing. I really wanted to trust her, but I don't know."

While he wouldn't comment on whether he believes Victoria cheated on him, Johnny said that Victoria's timeline of events -- she claimed they ended things three weeks after leaving the beach -- "doesn't add up."

"We were still together. We had our issues, and we were working on things," Johnny claimed to ET. "... I just feel like engagement is something so sacred and in a sense we were dealt a bad card, so I really wish we had more time. But again, if she wasn’t happy then by all means you're allowed to be happy."

Victoria herself reacted to the timeline question, telling ET, "I understand that it's really hard [that] you're watching it one moment and then you're seeing me and Greg the next moment, but this happened five months ago. We filmed five months ago."

"I just want to move on with my life," she said. "I can't stop my life just because somebody is sad or I don't want to hurt somebody's feelings. I don't want to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I also want to live my life."

As for what went wrong in their romance, Johnny said, "There was a lot that happened."

"We left Paradise on the wrong foot. My season was airing. It was super difficult to watch that and try to be engaged and happily engaged," he added of watching Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette play out. "It kind of snowballed. We started fighting. I think it was very mutual when it really came down to it. We were having our issues and it was just hard."

Those fights apparently got quite heated. During the reunion, Victoria accused Johnny of calling her a "f**king c**t" and of telling her "You don't cook. You don't clean. What do you provide to a relationship as a woman?"

Johnny denied those comments and told his ex, "We both know that you said things that you don't want out there."

While speaking to ET, Victoria agreed that there were "a lot of issues" between her and Johnny.

"Ultimately, the reason why Johnny and I didn't work out is we were just on two separate pages of life," Victoria said. "I am somebody who's very self-sufficient and I want somebody who can match that. I think that Johnny will get there. I just, in my life right now, I want someone who can meet me at that same place. I absolutely adore him and I think he's great and an amazing human, we're just not at the same place in life."

During the reunion, Victoria "absolutely" denied cheating on Johnny with Greg, the former man said, "I still consider talking to someone else when we're working on our issues cheating or emotional cheating."

"If I really did [mean so much to do you] then I think I would've gotten at least a sorry or a, 'Hey, just so you know, there's a lot about to come out and I am in a full-blown relationship with a man that I told you I was not into,'" Johnny told her.

Regardless of the timeline, Victoria confirmed on Tuesday that she has moved on with Greg, who first appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.

"Greg and I have been friends for a long time. This relationship is built on a friendship, which is just really easy to transition into being romantic for us, for whatever reason," Victoria said. "... It was weird because we didn’t know how each other maybe felt. There was maybe some interest, but we just were like, 'Do we like each other? Do we not?' I'm like, 'What's happening right now?'"

"But we really didn't know that we were even interested in each other until we went to Italy. He was like, 'Do you want to, like, get on a flight and go on a date?' In 24 hours he was like, 'Let's book a flight. Let's go on a date and just see if we like each other,'" she continued. "... So we went on the date and that was it."

They even got matching tattoos that read "ciao."

"Everyone can hate us if they f**king want," Victoria said after Greg joined her on stage. "I don't give two s**ts 'cause I got this f**king guy."

When it comes to how her romance with Greg compares to her past relationship with Johnny, Victoria told ET, "They're two completely different people and I fell in love with both of them for two completely different reasons, so that's all I'll say."

Given that she was, at one point, in love with Johnny, Victoria is disappointed by their less-than-cordial reunion conversation.

"I hate the he-said, she-said moments last night. I hate that, because I truly love him as a person and I wish it could have just been amicable... I’m devastated by how it ended up," she said. "I never intended it for us to be back-and-forth like that. I want us to be amicable. I want him to be happy. I want him to move forward, and I want to be happy too."

For Johnny, the tense reunion conversation wasn't what provided him closure. "I got my closure before that when I saw that she was in a relationship," he said, "... but it was nice to be able to wish her the best in life."

Even with the heartbreak that's now come, Johnny doesn't regret getting down on one knee in Paradise.

"I learned a lot. I think the main part is how to be open, how to be vulnerable and falling in love," he said. "I mean, I've never felt that in my life. It was such a high when I got a knee and I'll cherish that forever."

Likewise, the experience didn't sour Johnny's feelings about the franchise as a whole. "Hell yeah," Johnny said of if he'd give it another go on a franchise show. "I had a lot of fun. This s**t works. I was in love. I was in love hard. I felt it."

Even so, Johnny doesn't plan to jump into another relationship anytime soon.

"I think I need to take a step back. I need to rebuild. I think, personally, I need to be comfortable where I'm at in life," he told ET. "I think I'm still on my journey. I think I'm still trying to find where I am. Before I get into any serious relationship again, I'm working on myself."

Bachelor in Paradise's beach is officially closed for the season. Return to Bachelor Nation with Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, which will premiere Jan. 23 on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why 'BiP's Brandon and Serene Decided Not to Get Married on the Beach

'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Only Two Couples Remain on the Beach

'BiP' Recap: An Entire Love Triangle Leaves the Beach in Tears

'Bachelorette' Alums Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer Reveal Why They Split