We did not see this one coming. Bachelor Nation was rocked on Monday as ET learned that Clare Crawley has been replaced as the Bachelorette by Tayshia Adams.

The 39-year-old hairstylist's journey will "still be a part of" the upcoming season of the ABC dating show, which had been filming for roughly two weeks. ET has learned that Crawley's time on the show came to an end after she fell for one of her men.

According to ET's source, Crawley did leave on good terms with producers, but how exactly the season will play out in its entirety is unclear, as filming is still underway. "Filming did not stop, but Tayshia got a fresh start as the Bachelorette," the source said. It is unclear if a new crop of men have been brought in to date Adams.

Bachelor alums took to social media to react to the news.

"Holy freaking plot twist of Tayshia becoming the new Bachelorette and Clare apparently found love. I cannot confirm or deny... but I have thoughts," Kaitlyn Bristowe said on her Instagram Story. "I love both of these women. I was really excited to watch Clare's journey. But like, that's part of the contract. That's one of the hardest things about going through the show, is you have to take each relationship to the necessary place to really know who your guy is at the end, and I'm just so confused."

"Obviously, I just hope she's happy," she continued. "Now, enter Tayshia. Great, I wanted her to be the Bachelorette a while ago. I'm super pumped on this... but I'm still, what is happening? The Bachelor franchise is genius, and we're all talking about it!"

"Wish you a lot of luck, Tayshia. Lauren and I absolutely adore you. You're going to crush it!" Arie Luyendyk Jr. said on his Instagram Story.

"Congrats @TayshiaAdams -- good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser," Colton Underwood tweeted on Monday, making a playful reference to the critique Adams shared of his kissing skills on Bachelor in Paradise.

"If this is true then this will for sure be the most dramatic season EVER !!" Mykenna Dorn tweeted. "Guess we’ll all have to tune in to see how this one goes down. I hope both Clare and Tayshia leave happy and in love !!"

"Idk what the heck is going on with this season but I’m here for every moment of it #TheBachelorette," Tammy Ly tweeted as rumors of the switch-up swirled on Friday.

Idk what the heck is going on with this season but I’m here for every moment of it #TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/nGsGTOHe2F — Tammy K Ly (@whoistammykay) August 1, 2020

Clare really said “I’m gonna take this one and leave” #TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/t0ZVV8srgy — Tammy K Ly (@whoistammykay) August 3, 2020

Fans, meanwhile, supported Adams' casting and expressed excitement over Crawley seemingly finding love. See the best reactions below.

Tayshia being announced as #TheBachelorette is honestly the best thing ever. Thank 👏🏼 you 👏🏼. pic.twitter.com/yvj5XeCMiL — K ☕️ (@Future_Mrs_F) August 3, 2020

I have been rooting for Clare Crawley's messy self for six years, and I will not stop just because she finally ascended to the mountaintop, found what she was looking for, and left after 12 days.



I will always stan a mess. #TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/jCoYyR0B1I — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) August 3, 2020

Live look of Clare Crawley to the producers. #TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/l7z5irQkOx — Lucy Ferut (@LFerut4) August 3, 2020

So we’re about to have our second black Bachelorette and I am so excited to see Tayshia be happy 😭 pic.twitter.com/4iHtIjXlmq — black lives matter too ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@FerlynnPetitBel) August 3, 2020

Tayshia's Dad hearing about all the #TheBachelorette tea pic.twitter.com/wDxacLgL71 — Bachelor Fantake (@BachelorFantake) August 3, 2020

Tayshia as #TheBachelorette is the plot twist we needed in 2020 — Ashley (@AshleyTalksTV) July 31, 2020

