Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Expecting Baby No. 2
'The Bachelor’: Zach Shallcross Redeems Himself After Forgetting…
Priscilla Presley Shares Wish on What Would’ve Been Lisa Marie’s…
Jessica Simpson Recalls Secret Romance With 'Massive Movie Star'
Lisa Marie Presley’s Will Contested as Allegations of Drug Use S…
Ed Sheeran Returns to Social Media After Dealing With 'Turbulent…
'Sister Wives': Paedon Brown Seemingly Accuses Meri of Child Abu…
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sills Charged With Rape and Kidnapping…
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Her Next Chapter: Escaping Family Scandal…
Ben Affleck Chats Up Ex Jen Garner's Boyfriend as Couple Makes R…
Meghan Trainor Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are on a Break, But Not Broken…
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3 After Cheatin…
Kylie Jenner Responds to TikTok Poking Fun at Son Aire's Name
Inside Jessica Simpson’s Handwritten Divorce Journal: Everything…
Alicia Silverstone Promises More 'Clueless' TikToks and Reveals …
Adele Tears Up During Vegas Residency After Sharing Emotional Mo…
Chris Harrison Lost 20 Lbs. Amid ‘Bachelor’ Controversy
Bachelor Nation alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt are soon to be a family of four! Wendt announced Loch is pregnant with the couple's second child on Instagram on Wednesday.
The post also came on the day of Wendt's birthday. "Happy birthday to me! Auggy is going to be a big brother this fall!!" he wrote. "Who would have thought the best birthday gift I ever got was pee on a stick 😂"
Wendt paired his caption with two photos, one showing him holding the couple's son, 1-year-old August, while Loch held out her positive pregnancy test from behind the camera and the second one a selfie of the whole family.
"Sharing the good news at only 4 weeks isn’t something you see often, but sharing a couples struggle to conceive usually isn’t either, and we wanted to be transparent this time around as we headed into another round of IVF," Wendt continued. "So fingers crossed this pregnancy is smooth sailing from here as we continue to try and grow our little Wendt gang."
Loch and Wendt first met meeting on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. Loch had previously appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor, heading home after week four. Wendt won the first season of The Bachelorette Canada, but ended his engagement to Jasmine Lorimer five months after the show ended.
Wendt broke up with Loch while they were still on Bachelor in Paradise, but the couple later reconciled after the show had ended and got engaged in 2019. In May 2021, they announced they were expecting their first child, and extended their wedding planning in preparation of the new baby. They officially tied the knot in October 2022.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sarah Herron Shares Her Newborn Son Died Hours After Giving Birth
Kaitlyn Bristowe Claims Chris Harrison Ghosted Her
Jesse Palmer on the Amazing Date That Leads to Kaity's 'Walk of Shame'
Related Gallery