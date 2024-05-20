Ryan Sutter is explaining the reasoning behind a Mother's Day post that left fans with a lot of questions about him and his wife, Trista Sutter.

Over the weekend, the Bachelor Nation alum took to his Instagram to clarify his previous post from the week before, where he revealed his wife was not celebrating Mother's Day with him or their two children.

On Friday, Ryan shared a black-and-white photo of him and Trista and reiterated that Trista was not with the family.

Ryan Sutter clarifies cryptic posts about wife Trista Sutter. - John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts

"I really wish I could talk to you. Ask you how you're doing? How was your day. I'd really like to hear your voice - just for a minute. So many times I've called without much to say, not realizing how lucky I was or how much I'd miss the opportunity if it were gone," he wrote. "I want to know how you're doing. I want to support and encourage and cheer you on. I want to be there for you. But I can't. And that's ok cause I know you need this time - time to discover yourself again. So I'll be here for you instead. I'll be here when you get back. I'll be here to listen to you, to smile with you, maybe cry with you - I'll be here to love you… I'll be here… forever. #love."

Then on Sunday, Ryan followed the post up with some clarification, noting that everything is "fine" with him and his wife, whom he married 2003.

"I write what is on my mind at the moment. I write my feelings without regard for how they will be interpreted and with absolutely no intent to deceive or mislead anyone - that is the farthest thing from my mind. I choose to share my thoughts on occasion because it helps me process them and, I hope, may help others navigate their own lives," the 49-year-old wrote next to a black-and-white selfie of himself snapped in the woods.

"Trista is fine. We are fine. We're great," he continued. "Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family's support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us. I miss her. We miss her."

Ryan did not elaborate further on his wife's whereabouts or how long she hasn't been with the family.

Fans began to question if everything was OK with the firefighter and his wife, whom he met on season 1 of The Bachelorette, on Mother's Day after he posted a series of posts that left fans with a lot of questions.

"They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder. I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman. She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly. But I guess we’re gonna find out…. I miss her already. #love @tristasutter #nowomannocry," Ryan wrote alongside a black-and-white image of his wife from behind.

Ryan followed with another post, this time next to a black-and-white photo of him, Trista and their two children, Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 14.

"I know you wish you were here for Mother's Day. We wish you were too. But sometimes being a mom means letting go of their hands, granting independence and stimulating their courageous spirit. Sometimes it's necessary to exemplify the characteristics you preach - to do rather than say," he wrote.

"Sometimes it takes being uncomfortable and scared to show them that it's ok to be uncomfortable and scared. Sometimes you have to go away so they know you’ll come back, that your love is not limited by distance or difficulty or time. Sometimes you have to do what you sometimes have to do. We're proud of you mama pajama for everything you do for us, near or far, Happy Mother's Day!!! #love #family."

Trista's last post on her respective Instagram was from Mother's Day, where she shared a throwback picture of her and her two teenage children, and celebrated being their mom.

"I truly don't know how I got so lucky. 🍀 🍀," the former reality TV star said. "Being their mom is who I am at my very core and although I'm far from perfect and have had plenty of stressful motherhood moments, I would not change one single second for anything in the world (except maybe to insist on more pictures with them!!!). #MaxwellAlston and #BlakesleyGrace - thank you for giving me an identity and a purpose for the past 16 years and @ryansutter - thank you for being THE best parenthood partner. I am one proud mama bear. 💙 🩷 #oneofmyfavoritepics #twoofmyveryfavoritehumans #happymothersdaytome."

Ryan and Trista were last seen together publicly in January when they attended the wedding ceremony for The Golden Bachelor couple, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

In recent years, Ryan has been public about his Lyme disease battle, in which he has credited his wife for being supportive while he navigates.

