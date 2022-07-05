Chase McNary put a ring on it! Over the weekend, the 33-year-old former Bachelorette contestant shared photos of him proposing to his girlfriend, Ellie White, in the mountains.

"It was always you 💍@elliefwhite," he captioned the photos of his scenic proposal and also shared a video of the moment.

White also posted pics from the special moment, including one of her new diamond ring. "Take me off the roster. Forever his," she wrote.

The engagement was met with lots of congratulatory messages from Bachelor Nation.

"Let’s gooooooo! Congrats," Chris Bukowski wrote.

"Chase!! Congrats ❤️," Amanda Stanton commented.

"Congratulations brotha!" Chris Soules also wrote.

McNary first went Instagram official with White in May 2020. "When you find a real one and have to lock her down," he wrote at the time. "@elliefwhite I am excited for this new chapter together!"

McNary previously competed for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2016. He was eliminated in week 9, and Fletcher went on to accept a proposal from frontrunner Jordan Rodgers. They were just married on May 14 in Santa Ynez, California.

