'Bachelorette' Alum Greg Grippo Reveals He's Dating Someone

Bachelorette alum Greg Grippo appears to be off the market.

The reality star appeared on The Viall Files with Nick Viall alongside Andrew Spencer, where he shared that he's "seeing someone" at the moment. Greg's relationship status came up after Nick asked if he was going to participate on Bachelor in Paradise.

"I don’t see myself going to the beach right now, I’m actually seeing someone at the moment," Greg reveals, before Nick asks if the lucky lady "lives in Paris," to which he replies, "She does, yeah."

"When you say 'seeing someone,' are you in a committed relationship? What's going on?" Nick further asks. Andrew then shares that Greg bought her three dozen roses for Valentine’s Day.

"You got to be kidding me," Greg says looking at Andrew. "I mean, hey. I genuinely want to find someone and I don't necessarily like dating around. As soon as I feel like I click with someone, I like to see where it goes. So, I mean, it's a little tough. Like you said, it's a whole Paris situation. But giving my best shot at the moment."

While Greg has yet to post anything about a special Parisian lady on his Instagram, reports indicate that he might be seeing French influencer Clémence Lopez. The two follow each other, and she even posted a photo of roses on her Instagram Story on Valentine's Day.

Instagram Story

Greg competed for Katie Thurston's heart on season 17 of The Bachelorette. Katie said goodbye to Greg after he reached his "breaking point" following a dramatic ending to Hometowns, She then accepted a proposal from Blake Moynes during the show's season finale. The After the Final Rose special then saw Katie have an awkward conversation with Greg, in which she called him a liar during their reunion.

Greg later spoke out about the intense moments during an August 2021 sit-down with Nick on his podcast.

Greg admitted to Nick that he hated watching their breakup unfold on TV. "That hometown [date] made me really upset, truthfully," he recalled. "I was so eager to try to get on the same page as her, but it didn’t come off that way. I came off angry, like a child. It was very immature for me… we can't normalize that behavior. I was pretty ashamed of it all."

"Maybe it wasn't the healthiest relationship in the world because I was depending on her for happiness and that wasn't fair to her," he continued. "I want to be in a position where I'm completely happy with myself before I get into another relationship."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Star Greg Grippo Speaks Out After Intense Finale

Blake Moynes Reacts to Katie Thurston Confronting Greg Grippo

Clayton Echard Says He Regretted Signing on to 'The Bachelor'

New ‘Bachelor’ Clayton Echard on His Season's Rocky Start (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery