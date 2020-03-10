Clare Crawley is ready to be the Bachelorette!

Crawley sat down with Chris Harrison on Tuesday's season finale ofThe Bachelor, where she joked that she hadn't been deterred by the night's major drama.

"I signed up for this four times before, what's one more time?" she said with a laugh, before they showed a clip of her powerful speech on Juan Pablo's season.

"It's times like that that build your character and make you who you are," she said of the moment. "I was that girl that let guys walk all over me... I had never stood up for myself ever before. It was one of the greatest moments of my life to say, 'None of it is OK."

It's all led her to being the Bachelorette. "I don't want to give up, because it's worth it!" she said.

Crawley was announced as our next Bachelorette on Good Morning America on March 2 -- and was a throwback choice for the franchise. "I literally just found out. So unexpected!" she exclaimed at the time. "Can you believe this? I cannot believe it. I mean, six years later. What is happening?"

Crawley first entered Bachelor Nation on Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor in 2014. She went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise seasons one and two in 2014 and 2015, and most recently appeared on Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. It was on that series that she got engaged to Canadian Bachelorette contestant Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, though they split about two months later.

At 38 years old, Crawley said on GMA that she sees her age as an advantage on her journey to find love.



"I feel like a lot of people put it out there as this negative thing, but for me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want, and what I won't settle for," she said.



The Sacramento-based hairstylist also said she's open to dating younger men. "I have been known to date younger guys, so that's not a problem for me. The thing is, I'm wondering if they're ready for me, for my age. So I feel like that would be more of an issue than me with them," she said. "Because I feel so much younger at heart than my actual age."

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

