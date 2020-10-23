Clare Crawley's romance with Dale Moss is heating up on The Bachelorette -- and the other men can't ignore it any longer. A new promo for the ABC dating show sees Clare and Dale sneak off together, while the men are left waiting.

"Dale started off saying he needs five minutes," one man says in the promoshared by E! this week. "They've been gone for an hour."

The next shot is of Dale and Clare making out in a bedroom, with Dale offering to "hide in the closet" when they hear a knock at the door.

That's not the only juicy bit of the promo, however. Host Chris Harrison is seen revealing that "Clare's not coming to dinner" as Yosef calls out the Bachelorette and the other men express their frustrations.

"If you want to go be with Dale, we'll all go home," a contestant says.

It certainly seems that Clare does want to be with Dale, who she said might be her "husband" on night one -- but that doesn't mean The Bachelorette is over. ET learned on Aug. 3 that Clare exited her Bachelorette duties roughly two weeks into filming, after falling for one of her contestants; Tayshia Adams was brought in as a new lead.

A voiceover in the new promo teases all of next week's drama sets the stage "for the biggest twist in Bachelorette history," so it seems viewers won't have to wait much longer to see how it all plays out.

Both Clare's and Tayshia's journeys will be featured on The Bachelorette, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Roses & Rosé: Here's How Many Times Clare Said 'Dale' on Week 2's 'The Bachelorette'



