Happy anniversary to Trista and Ryan Sutter!

The Bachelorette couple -- and first pair to marry from the Bachelor franchise -- celebrated 15 years of marriage on Thursday. Trista and Ryan couldn't help but honor the accomplishment with adorable pics, including one from their 2003 wedding.

“Fifteen years ago, I was in a dream … my wedding day. A beautiful day with a beautiful man to start a beautiful life," Trista captioned a sweet photo of her and Ryan after saying "I do." "Thank you for loving me for me … not fame or glory or just to ‘win’ that final rose. You and our family are the best part of our story and I can’t wait to see what the next 15 years brings and the 15 after that and the 15 after that.”

Ryan, meanwhile, posted a pic of himself and Trista from a recent hiking trip.

“In 15 years, we’ve been bad, ugly, but never indifferent,” he wrote. “No matter what, we’ve never stopped caring – about each other, our family or our lives together. I suppose that’s our secret? Thank you @tristasutter for showing me what real love means, for putting up with me and for always caring. I love you forever and ever.”

Trista and Ryan met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette in 2002, and tied the knot in a televised wedding the next year. They share two children, son Maxwell and daughter Blakesley, and solidified their commmitment to each other in a vow renewal ceremony in 2014.

The blonde beauty opened up about how she and Ryan have made it work while chatting with ET in February.

“Like any relationship, we have ebbs and flows,” she confessed. “I think it’s just a matter of sticking to it and not giving in to the doubts and the worry and thinking, ‘Oh, we can’t do this anymore,’ when you’re at your low points, and really being excited and living in the moment at the high points.”

Trista added that level of commitment is key to making a relationship that comes out of The Bachelor work. “You don’t give up, and you put the effort in,” she noted. “I think that’s the biggest piece of advice and the secret to our success, is that we just don’t give in. We don’t give up. We stay true to our commitment and keep our relationship a priority. Especially, I think, it’s important in that whirlwind right after the show if you focus on each other.”

