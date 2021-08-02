Bachelorette Katie Thurston Says 'No One Owns Me' After Criticisms of Her Lingerie Pic
Katie Thurston isn't letting the critics get to her. The 30-year-old Bachelorette recently took to Instagram to share a pic of herself lounging on a bed in black lingerie, and it caused quite the stir.
While the shot garnered positive comments from former franchise stars and fans alike, it also drew in negativity from people criticizing Katie's decision to post it.
"Why are you dressed like this?? Aren't you supposed to be a respectable Bachelorette a week away from a public proposal?" one person questioned, referencing the upcoming end to Katie's journey as Bachelorette.
"I am me," Katie replied. "No one owns me."
Another commenter told Katie to "save that for the bedroom," adding that "young girls are looking up to you."
"Pretend I'm in a bikini on a sandy beach," Katie suggested. "It's the same thing. Women can love and embrace their bodies however they'd like. Not be ashamed of them."
Katie's clap backs didn't stop there, with the bank marketing manager making a joke after another commenter wrote, "People can use this against you in [the] future."
"S**t. I hope I don't get blackmailed by my torso!" she quipped in response.
Katie's lingerie pic and subsequent comments came amid the final episodes of her season of The Bachelorette.
Following Michael A.'s heartbreaking self-elimination and a wild Men Tell All special, Monday's episode will see Katie go on Hometown dates with her three remaining guys: Blake, Justin and Greg.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Katie's season with recaps, interviews and exclusives. Check out all of our Bachelorette coverage for the latest.
