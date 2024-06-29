Former "Bachelorette" star Katie Thurston has made the heartbreaking revelation that she was raped.

In a statement to ET, Katie shared, "I've had ample support from my community which allowed me to stay strong over these past seven months. While the outcome is disappointing, I am at peace and turning any pain into purpose and hope to help other survivors of sexual assault."

Thurston took to Instagram on Saturday and shared in a carousel post the valuable resources that helped her get through the immeasurable pain. She also shared that the justice system let her down despite following all the necessary protocols that come with reporting rape.

"I did everything I should have done as a victim of rape," Katie shared in one of her slides. "'Here are my texts, my calls, my phos, my videos, names witnesses, locations, social media, time stamps, surveillance footage, DNA, my body.' The warning 'a guilty verdict is hard in criminal court' echoed throughout the months, like an annoying parrot you were forced to keep. And as much as I heard it, I still wasn't ready to be stopped. And yet, without warning, I was."

In a since-expired Instagram Story, Katie wrote, "It took 7 months for the San Diego Justice to let me down as a victim of rape."

In her opening slide, Katie wrote, "The justice system continues to let down victims every day. I refuse to feel defeated in the strength it took to be an advocate for myself. I hope my experience will help those feel the strength and support they need. While I'm not ready to share my story, I want to share the valuable resources that saved my life."

Katie Thurston as "The Bachelorette" during season 17 of the storied franchise. - Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Katie went on to thank the nurse, therapist and advocate who helped and supported her amid the harrowing ordeal. In her penultimate slide she wrote, "This is not a loss to me. I am safe. I am loved. I am supported. No, this is yet another loss in a broken system. Change happens in failure. And the justice system failed me. And continues to fail thousands every single day. But do not give up."

In her bio, Katie shared a link to resources she found invaluable. She also commented on the post, "I want to thank everyone who DM'd me. I spent the day offline and with loved ones."

Katie, who is now an aspiring comedian and is currently dating comedian Jeff Arcuri, starred as "The Bachelorette" on season 17. Blake Moynes proposed to her in the season finale but they called it quits in October 2021. The following month, Katie shared she was dating John Hersey, a contestant on her season. They called it quits in June 2022.

