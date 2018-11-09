After 14 record-breaking months in their Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, the Backstreet Boys are ready to hit the road!

The band announced on Friday that they will be kicking off their DNA World Tour beginning next year on May 11, marking their biggest arena tour in 18 years.

The guys -- Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, and Nick Carter-- also announced the release of their 10th studio album, titled DNA, and dropped a new single, "Chances," co-written by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes.



“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do,” Littrell said in a statement for the tour. “We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that's exciting.”

Earlier this year, the band released their first single in five years, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," with a music video that proved that they still got the moves.

“We’re at that age now where most people think we’re not moving and dancing anymore,” Dorough told ET in May, just after the group celebrated their 25th anniversary. “When they come to our Vegas show, most people are blown away with how much movement we’re doing. Were in our mid-forties, but dancing as hard as we did in our twenties. Sure, the next day it hurts a bit more and we’re taking a bit more Advil! But we’re still moving it and shaking it, so this video really encompasses showing that side of us.”

The 45-year-old boy band member also told ET that an album would be arriving sometime before the end of the year, and then they would hit the road.

"We’re going to finish up some dates in our Vegas residency in July, August, October, November and February, then the plan is to take this album and all of our greatest hits on a world tour,” Dorough shared. “We’re going to take this tour all around the world!”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Nov. 14. For more from BSB, check out the video below!

