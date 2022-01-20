Bad Bunny Modeling the Season's 'It' Bags Is Everything We Need and More
Leave it to Bad Bunny to show us what "It" bags we need.
The Puerto Rican superstar is already a music sensation, actor and producer. Now, he's modeling the season's hottest bags for Vogue.A style star in his own right, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, sports an array of handbags, from an oversized orange purse to a heart-shaped Chanel.
The "Lo Siento BB" crooner is also snapped holding a bright yellow Loewe rectangular number, which he posed alongside a matching canary coat, and a pink Alexander McQueen bag while rocking a blue Willy Chavarria jacket and pants.
In the accompanying article, Bad Bunny notes that he's been working with stylist Storm "La Tormenta" Pablo, but it's his high school friend, Janthony Olivares, who influences his style.
"I could wear the same outfit for a whole week if I’m on my own. So when I dress up, Janthony says, ‘Damn, brother, I’m proud of you,’'" the singer laughs. "He hates it when I go out wearing whatever because he’s always acicalado."
As for his outfitting process, which he says is night and day compared to his stage and music video looks, "I love to go find the things I am envisioning in my mind. But it’s truly impossible, we simply don’t have the time."
Bad Bunny, meanwhile, has a lot of projects in the works, including releasing new music. He recently cleared his Instagram, leaving no post on his profile -- and possibly teasing something soon.
Last year, he made his acting debut in the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico. He's also filming the movie Bullet Train with Brad Pitt. For more on Bad Bunny, see below.
