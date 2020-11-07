Barack and Michelle Obama are showing their support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Four days after Election Day, Biden was projected to win the presidency, with Harris becoming the first-ever woman elected to one of the top two offices of the executive branch.

The former President of the United States took to Instagram on Saturday to congratulate his former Vice President, posting a heartfelt message about how proud he was of both Biden and Senator Harris.

"I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President," Barack began. "In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory."

He continued by expressing how he knows Biden has "what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril."

Barack also encouraged all Americans to give Biden a chance and "lend him your support" as the election results showed that the country is still "deeply and bitterly divided."

"It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God," Barack added.

Michelle also posted a photo of friend Biden and "our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President" Harris, as she congratulated the two. Michelle also thanked people for heading to the polls and voting in this monumental election.

"And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step," she reminded people. "Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one. Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us."

She noted that the path to progress "will always be uphill. We’ll always have to scrape and crawl up toward that mountaintop." Michelle also stated that people need to continue to stay engaged, informed, speak out and march on.

She concluded by writing, "My warmest congratulations again to Joe and Jill, Kamala and Doug — and each of you who stepped up when your country needed you."

The 77-year-old former VP defeated President Donald Trump after a narrow race, CBS News reports. According to the outlet, Biden will win Pennsylvania and Nevada, giving him the electoral votes needed to win, as ballots continued to be counted four days after Election Day.

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden tweeted on Saturday "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Harris, on her end, posted video of herself calling Biden and celebrating their win. She also posted a message for the American people.

"America The Beautiful. This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started," she expressed.

Since the news broke, celebrities and political figures have been taking to social media to celebrate and express their thoughts and feelings about the election.

