Barack Obama is sharing his songs of the summer! The 59-year-old former president took to Instagram on Monday to post about the wide-ranging songs he's jamming to this summer.

Among the 53 tracks included on Obama's list are "My Future" by Billie Eilish, "Work" by Rihanna and featuring Drake, "The Steps" by HAIM, "Gaslighter" by The Chicks, "Feeling Good" by Jennifer Hudson and "Savage Remix" by Megan Thee Stallion and featuring Beyoncé.

Obama also included "Blue World" by the late Mac Miller, "All I Wanna Do" by Sheryl Crow, "Cayendo" by Frank Ocean and "As I Am" by H.E.R.

"Don't Walk Away," John Legend's 2020 track featuring Koffee, was also included on the list, something the musician celebrated in the comments section.

"Thank you, Mr. President!" Legend wrote.

"Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer -- including songs from some of the artists performing at this week’s @DemConvention," Obama captioned his post. "As always, it's a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there's something in here for everybody -- hope you enjoy it."

Obama's playlist post came on the first day of the Democratic National Convention, during which his wife, Michelle Obama, spoke.

During her speech, the 56-year-old former first lady spoke out against President Donald Trump and praised 2020 hopeful Joe Biden. The former president previously endorsed both Biden and his VP pick, Kamala Harris.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.

