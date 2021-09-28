Barbara Bush Welcomes First Child With Husband Craig Coyne

Congratulations are in order for Barbara Bush! Barbara and her husband, Craig Coyne, welcomed a baby girl Monday. President George W. Bush and former First Lady, Laura Bush, shared the happy news via The George W. Bush Presidential Center's official Twitter page. The Bush family's new addition is said to be "healthy and adorable."

"With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter. Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine — not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married," the family shared.

Adding, "Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful."

The pair tied the knot in Oct. 2018. Barbara wed the screenwriter in an intimate ceremony outside in Kennebunkport, Maine, at the family's Walker Point compound. Jenna Bush Hager, the bride's twin sister told Today that the location was important to the couple, who wanted to wed there so Barbara's elderly grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, then 94, could attend.

Her Today co-host twin sister, has been open about feeling guilty over her own pregnancies while she knew that Barbara and her friend and co-host, Hoda Kotb, were also trying to expand their families.

"I almost felt guilty because it was so much at once. I found out I was pregnant, I also had gotten this job. I knew from Hoda that she was dying to have another little girl to give Haley a sister. She told me that months before," the co-host of Today With Hoda & Jenna told ET's Rachel Smith while promoting her new book, Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss. "We weren't really trying to have a baby. We got pregnant and I called my mom and I said, 'I just have to tell her. I feel bad for a lot of people that are struggling and then I just get pregnant.'"

"I went and I sat across from Hoda and I told her, and she wept with tears of joy for me," she recalls. "Not long after she got her baby."

"My mom always says everybody gets their baby when they’re supposed to," the mother of three relays. "And Hoda has a little girl and I had Hal after. So who knew, but just everything is supposed to happen when it’s supposed to happen."

