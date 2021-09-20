'Batwoman': Alice's Suspicions Over Circe Are Questioned in Season 2 Deleted Scene (Exclusive)
'Batwoman': Ocean Doubts Alice's Suspicions That Circe May Be Ka…
Mariah Carey Gives Ryan Reynolds Major Side Eye as They Duet 'Fa…
‘That Thing You Do’ Cast Reunites for 25th Anniversary (Exclusiv…
‘RHOA’ Stars Reunite at NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg’s Memorial
Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Go on Double Date With A$AP Rocky and Ke…
Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit
Met Gala: Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe!
Saweetie Shows Lots of Skin in Crystal-Covered Look at Met Gala …
Met Gala 2021: Ciara Praises Natalia Bryant, Wears Russell Wilso…
Met Gala 2021: Maluma Gets Flirty With Donatella Versace on the …
Doja Cat Stuns in Six Outfit Changes at 2021 MTV VMAs
'New Amsterdam' Trailer Teases Max and Helen's Romantic Next Ste…
Lizzo Shares NSFW Reason for VMAs Absence on TikTok
Clint Eastwood on Acting at 91 in Latest Western ‘Cry Macho’ (Ex…
Max Harwood on Channeling Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande in ‘Everybod…
Wendy Williams Has COVID-19, Postpones Season 13 Of ‘The Wendy W…
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Facial Cosmetic Surgery Results
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lead TIME100: Most Influential Pe…
Kristen Bell Talks New Animated Series ‘Do, Re and Mi’
Trust Alice's gut.
In this never-before-seen moment from season 2 of Batwoman, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) tells Ocean (Nathan Owens) that she suspects the woman named Circe (guest star Wallis Day) is actually her previously thought-to-be-dead sister, Kate Kane. But Ocean, of course, thinks Alice has gone off her rocker.
"How can you be sure it was Kate? If Circe was totally disfigured...," Ocean says, playing devil's advocate.
Alice interrupts him immediately, arguing, "Because I looked into her eyes and I know my sister better than anyone."
But Ocean's not fully buying it, considering Alice wasn't exactly in the right state of mind to be making big conclusions like this one.
"I know what I saw," she snarls. "It was Kate." When Ocean heaves a heavy sigh, Alice is taken aback and asks why he's not celebrating this potential revelation. "Because the last two times you thought you lost her, you unleashed a plague on Gotham and burned down an island," he says.
"Well, this time, I'm not going to lose her," Alice declares. "I'm going to save her."
The deleted scene is part of the complete season 2 DVD and Blu-ray set, which hits shelves Tuesday, Sept. 21. Along with deleted scenes, it will also include two featurettes and a blooper reel.
Batwoman returns Wednesday, Oct. 13 on The CW. For more, watch below.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ruby Rose Reacts to Wallis Day Taking Over Her 'Batwoman' Role
'Batwoman’ Reveals Wallis Day to Take Over Kate Kane Role
Javicia Leslie on Taking Over Batwoman as Ryan Wilder in Season 2