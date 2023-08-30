Score can't-miss deals on initial bracelets, hoop earrings and more at BaubleBar's Labor Day Sale.
From fun bracelets perfect for creating unique stacks to adorable seasonal collections, BaubleBar is without a doubt one of our favorite budget-friendly brands to shop for trendy jewelry. Now, the brand's pieces just got even more affordable with the BaubleBar Labor Day Sale.
Today through September 4th, you can take an extra 50% off BaubleBar's sale selection when you use the code EXTRA50 at checkout.
With prices starting at just $4, there's no better excuse to treat yourself to some new bracelets, necklaces, earrings or rings. Bracelets are one of BaubleBar's most beloved products and there are so many gorgeous options on sale, including ultra-popular initial bracelets and crystal-encrusted bangles.
Whether you're looking to refresh your jewelry collection ahead of fall or stock up on early holiday gifts, you're bound to find your new favorite piece at BaubleBar's Labor Day Sale.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop during the BaubleBar Labor Day Sale — just be sure to code EXTRA50 at checkout.
Initial Paris Bracelet - Gold
Initial Paris Bracelet - Gold
Add a personal touch to your bracelet stack with this beaded gold initial bracelet.
Valerie 18K Gold Earrings
Valerie 18K Gold Earrings
Rock the 2023 funky gold hoop trend with this unique pair.
Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Bracelet
Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Bracelet
Available in emerald or sapphire, this tennis bracelet looks gorgeous on its own or stacked with other bracelets.
Tarot 18K Gold Reversible Medallion Necklace
Tarot 18K Gold Reversible Medallion Necklace
Choose between the Empress, Lovers or Sun tarot pendant for this symbolic gold-plated coin and Mother of Pearl necklace.
Rima 18K Gold Cuff Bracelet
Rima 18K Gold Cuff Bracelet
A dainty cuff bangle adorned with a row of cubic zirconia stones for sparkle.
Claire Necklace
Claire Necklace
Pearls are another one of our favorite 2023 jewelry trends — try out the style without breaking the bank with this on-sale piece.
Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
You're sure to earn plenty of compliments when you wear this blingy stacking ring.
Semi-Precious Natural Stone Necklace
Semi-Precious Natural Stone Necklace
Made with natural stones including rose quartz, this necklace allegedly contains healing properties.
NFL Helmet Charm Necklace
NFL Helmet Charm Necklace
Rep your favorite team during football season with this helmet necklace.
Meaningful Motif Curb Chain Bracelet
Meaningful Motif Curb Chain Bracelet
For just $10, you can add a heart or evil eye bracelet to your jewelry collection.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
