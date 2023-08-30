Sales & Deals

BaubleBar Is Offering an Extra 50% Off for Labor Day Weekend: Shop Trendy Jewelry Starting at Just $4

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:19 AM PDT, August 30, 2023

Score can't-miss deals on initial bracelets, hoop earrings and more at BaubleBar's Labor Day Sale.

From fun bracelets perfect for creating unique stacks to adorable seasonal collections, BaubleBar is without a doubt one of our favorite budget-friendly brands to shop for trendy jewelry. Now, the brand's pieces just got even more affordable with the BaubleBar Labor Day Sale.

Today through September 4th, you can take an extra 50% off BaubleBar's sale selection when you use the code EXTRA50 at checkout.

Shop BaubleBar Labor Day Sale

With prices starting at just $4, there's no better excuse to treat yourself to some new bracelets, necklaces, earrings or rings. Bracelets are one of BaubleBar's most beloved products and there are so many gorgeous options on sale, including ultra-popular initial bracelets and crystal-encrusted bangles.

Whether you're looking to refresh your jewelry collection ahead of fall or stock up on early holiday gifts, you're bound to find your new favorite piece at BaubleBar's Labor Day Sale.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop during the BaubleBar Labor Day Sale — just be sure to code EXTRA50 at checkout.

Initial Paris Bracelet - Gold

Initial Paris Bracelet - Gold
BaubleBar

Initial Paris Bracelet - Gold

Add a personal touch to your bracelet stack with this beaded gold initial bracelet.

with code extra50

$26 $10

Shop Now

Valerie 18K Gold Earrings

Valerie 18K Gold Earrings
BaubleBar

Valerie 18K Gold Earrings

Rock the 2023 funky gold hoop trend with this unique pair.

with code extra50

$58 $18

Shop Now

Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Bracelet

Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Bracelet
BaubleBar

Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Bracelet

Available in emerald or sapphire, this tennis bracelet looks gorgeous on its own or stacked with other bracelets.

with code extra50

$78 $24

Shop Now

Tarot 18K Gold Reversible Medallion Necklace

Tarot 18K Gold Reversible Medallion Necklace
BaubleBar

Tarot 18K Gold Reversible Medallion Necklace

Choose between the Empress, Lovers or Sun tarot pendant for this symbolic gold-plated coin and Mother of Pearl necklace.

with code extra50

$128 $39

Shop Now

Rima 18K Gold Cuff Bracelet

Rima 18K Gold Cuff Bracelet
BaubleBar

Rima 18K Gold Cuff Bracelet

A dainty cuff bangle adorned with a row of cubic zirconia stones for sparkle.

with code extra50

$72 $28

Shop Now

Claire Necklace

Claire Necklace
BaubleBar

Claire Necklace

Pearls are another one of our favorite 2023 jewelry trends — try out the style without breaking the bank with this on-sale piece.

with code extra50

$32 $12

Shop Now

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
BaubleBar

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

You're sure to earn plenty of compliments when you wear this blingy stacking ring.

with code extra50

$58 $28

Shop Now

Semi-Precious Natural Stone Necklace

Semi-Precious Natural Stone Necklace
BaubleBar

Semi-Precious Natural Stone Necklace

Made with natural stones including rose quartz, this necklace allegedly contains healing properties.

with code extra50

$48 $19

Shop Now

NFL Helmet Charm Necklace

NFL Helmet Charm Necklace
BaubleBar

NFL Helmet Charm Necklace

Rep your favorite team during football season with this helmet necklace.

with code extra50

$48 $14

Shop Now

Meaningful Motif Curb Chain Bracelet

Meaningful Motif Curb Chain Bracelet
BaubleBar

Meaningful Motif Curb Chain Bracelet

For just $10, you can add a heart or evil eye bracelet to your jewelry collection.

with code extra50

$34 $10

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

