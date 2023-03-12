Baz Luhrmann Reflects on Becoming Family With Lisa Marie Presley on 2023 Oscars Carpet (Exclusive)
While walking the champagne-colored carpet at the 95th Academy Awards, Elvis director Baz Luhrmann reflected on his relationship with Lisa Marie Presley, who died unexpectedly at the age of 54 in January.
"There was a moment before Lisa passed so shockingly and tragically, where once the family had seen the film, we became embraced by the family and I mean we were having barbecues and cocktails in the jungle room," the director told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner about spending time at Graceland.
He added, "I feel forever we will be linked to that family and part of it. We will be connected to them forever."
The singer-songwriter was a vocal supporter of Luhrmann's film as well as Austin Butler's portrayal of her father, appearing alongside the filmmaker, actor and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at the 2023 Golden Globes just days before she died.
After winning the Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, the 31-year-old performer has gone on to win a number of accolades, including a BAFTA and the Palm Springs International Film Festival Award for Breakthrough Performance.
Now, he's nominated for Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars, while Elvis garnered a total of eight nods, including one for Best Picture.
Looking back on Butler's performance, Luhrmann had nothing but praise. "He has already won the BAFTA and the Golden Globe. But much more importantly, he has brought Elvis back to life for a new generation," he said.
The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will air live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.
