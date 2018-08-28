BBMAK fans, rejoice!

Fifteen years after they disbanded, Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally have reunited to tour and release new music. The British boy band, best known for their hits like "Back Here" and "Out of My Heart," announced their comeback on their social media platforms on Tuesday, letting fans know that they are set to play three shows this fall and have been working on new music.

Nearly two decades have passed since they first made their way onto the pop scene and a lot has changed since the late '90s and early 2000s when boy bands were all the rage. So who are these British studs that are making a comeback?

Jono Symonds Photography

Who Are They?

Formed in 1997 and originating from Liverpool, England, the English pop group consists of Christian Burns (vocals and rhythm guitar), Mark Barry (lead vocals) and Stephen McNally (vocals and lead guitar). They released their debut single, "Back Here," in 1999, which quickly caught the attention of many around the world and in the U.S. The lead single topped the U.S. Adult Contemporary Billboard chart and reached No. 8 on the Top 40 list.

They cemented themselves in boy band history with the release of their debut album, Sooner or Later, on May 16, 2000. The album also features the fan-favorite tunes "Still on Your Side" and "Ghost of You and Me."

With their popularity rising and covering all the teen magazines, the band also guest starred on All My Children in 2000 and Disney Channel's Even Stevens starring Shia LaBeouf in 2001.

In 2002, the trio released their second and final album, Into Your Head, which produced the singles "Out of My Heart" and "Staring Into Space."

Where Does Their Name Come From?

BBMAK derives from the band members' combined last names: Barry, Burns and McNally.

What Set Them Apart?

While boy bands like Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC were known for their choreographed dance moves, BBMAK stood out with their self-penned, pop-rock, guitar-toting sound that was filled with cathartic sing-along songs. À la Hanson, they were one of the few bands that played their own instruments.

Biggest Hits?

When people think of BBMAK, they either think of "Back Here," "Still on Your Side" and/or "Out of My Heart."

When Did They Disband?

After arriving on the scene in 1999, BBMAK went on hiatus in 2003.

Jim Smeal/WireImage

How Did They Reunite?

In March of this year, Burns announced on his Facebook page that BBMAK had regrouped. "RETURN OF THE MAK! Yes, me and the boys are back! Exciting news to share in the coming months," he wrote. Then in April, the guys got fans excited when they uploaded a YouTube video of them performing "Back Here."

What's Next?

BBMAK are set to take the stage again this fall and have three special shows in New York at the Gramercy Theatre on Nov. 13, House of Blues Back Room in Chicago on Nov. 15 and the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 19. The group is also working on a new album that is expected to be released in early 2019, followed by a North American tour.

