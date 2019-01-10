Beau Casper Smart tells it like it is!

The 31-year-old choreographer and actor stopped by ET Live on Thursday, where he opened up about being a permanent judge on Univision’s dancing competition show Mira Quién Baila’s all-star edition. On the show, Smart is joined by two powerhouse female judges, MQB 2017 champion Dayanara Torres and singer-actress Yuri.

“It’s different energy. I have a lot of fun on the show,” Smart tells ET. “The Latin world is just so much more passionate, and loving, and just welcoming and embracing.”

The all-star season features former fan favorites and celebrities, including model Denise Bidot and singer Amara La Negra, whom Smart calls “the threat of the competition. Her skill set of just dance is really good.”

As far as his judging skills, “I’m the feared one,” the dancer says. “Dayanara is the nice one, Yuri is the funny one, and I’m the one that’s really feared because I judge technique. So I really get into people, because it’s such a short season, we don’t have time to be nice and warm up to people. It’s just go!”

Smart, on his end, knows how hard it is to get the steps down, as well as stay fit. When asked about his secrets to staying fit, he says, “It really, really starts in the kitchen."

“I can’t push that enough. I really changed my body on that,” he shares. “Fats, if you don’t get enough fats in your body, you are still hungry. No matter how much food you eat through the day, no matter how much clean stuff you eat in your meal plans, if you don't get those fats, then you’re still hungry and then you go binge, and that is when you get into the bag of chips.”

“You can [get enough fats] with, like, nuts, peanut butter and avocado,” adding that cardio is his second secret.

Mira Quién Baila airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Univision.

