Behati Prinsloo has baby bump fever! She took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared another baby bump pic while wearing a very familiar outfit.
The 34-year-old model posed for a neck-down selfie inside what appears to be a gigantic walk-in closet. She's wearing loose sweatpants, black Vans and a tie-dye shirt. Her baby bump, undoubtedly, steals the spotlight, peeking out from under her t-shirt. The entire outfit appears to be the exact same one she wore when she confirmed her pregnancy on Sept. 15.
In that photo, the Victoria's Secret model poses for a reflection selfie. She covers her face, but she's seemingly wearing the same outfit as the photo she posted Thursday, perhaps as a nod to her confirming the pregnancy news or maybe it's just one of her most comfy outfits.
In any event, Prinsloo's been sharing quite a few baby bump pics as of late, never mind Adam Levine having been embroiled in a cheating scandal. The mother of soon-to-be three took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to show off her growing baby bump in a slinky blank dress.
Tagging the brand, Bumpsuit, Prinsloo zoomed in on her belly while giving her followers a look at her sleek, black outfit. She paired the look with some black combat boots. Prinsloo was also all smiles in a video
The video came not long after Prinsloo supported the Maroon 5 frontman backstage at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation’s "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas following his cheating scandal.
