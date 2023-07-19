Amid taking some time off to address her health, ET has also learned that Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman have broken up.

A source tells ET that they broke up in the spring. The source added, "They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things. Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame." The source added, "Bella is taking some much deserved time off to treat her Lyme disease. She is not in rehab and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Her split from Marc was amicable and she is always someone who takes care of herself and has been very open about it."

Earlier on Wednesday, a source confirmed to ET that the 26-year-old supermodel is getting daily treatment for her Lyme disease.

Bella's breakup comes almost a year after a source told ET that Marc, an art director, was planning to pop the question. At the time, the source said Marc was planning to propose in the fall after they had been talking about getting engaged and having a wedding in California.

They confirmed their relationship in July 2021 (they were rumored to have been together since 2020) but kept their relationship on the down low.

After going public with their relationship, Bella and Marc were spotted vacationing together in Paris for Fashion Week and then partying it up in April 2022 for Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday soiree in New York City. He had also met the family by then, as Bella's parents, Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid, were also at the shindig.

Back in March, Bella celebrated five months of sobriety from alcohol, marking the occasion via her Instagram Story while celebrating in Las Vegas.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bella Hadid Named Most Beautiful Woman in the World This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Bella Hadid Seeking Daily Treatment for Lyme Disease

Bella Hadid Supports Ariana Grande After Her Body-Shaming Statement

Bella Hadid Celebrates Five Months of Sobriety While Partying in Vegas

Related Gallery